The Best Deals on Cooling Sheets and Comforters to Help You Sleep Comfortably This Summer

The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows, and Comforters for Hot Sleepers
Buffy
By Wesley Horvath
Published: 2:29 PM PDT, June 18, 2024

Score savings on cooling sheets, comforters and more sleep essentials to keep cool all night long.

With the hot summer months ahead, you'll want to think about swapping out your usual bedding for soft, cooling sheets that can completely change the way you sleep. If you get hot flashes, night sweats or you just tend to be a hot sleeper, this simple upgrade is more than necessary. Luckily, tons of top home brands are currently offering incredible deals on everything you'll need.

There's no shortage of bedding options to help you stay sweat-free in your sleep. Your bedroom is one of your comfort spaces and there's nothing like adding cooling bedding like linen sheets to your bed and investing in a mattress that regulates your body temperature. From temperature-controlled pillows to cooling technologies and moisture-wicking fabrics, there are breathable finds from Casper, Cozy Earth, Buffy and more for a good night's sleep this summer.

Whether you're a hot sleeper or live in a warm climate, you can sleep comfortably and coolly by switching to breathable sheets, pillows, mattresses and comforters. Ahead, shop the best deals on cooling sheets and more bedding for a small change that will have a big impact on your sleep. Note that all prices are listed for queen-size beds, when applicable. 

Best Cooling Sheets

Ultra Soft Linen Bamboo Cotton Sheets

Ultra Soft Linen Bamboo Cotton Sheets
Amazon

Ultra Soft Linen Bamboo Cotton Sheets

This cooling sheet set is made from a trifecta of breathable fabric: linen, bamboo and organic cotton. These sheets also have moisture-wicking properties, so if you have night sweats these sheets will help combat that. The extra tight sewing thread make the sheets even more durable.

$60 $54

with coupon

Shop Now

Quince Bamboo Sheet Set

Quince Bamboo Sheet Set
Quince

Quince Bamboo Sheet Set

Quince's top-rated Bamboo Sheet Set features a silky smooth sateen weave with temperature regulating properties to keep you cool and comfortable all night long.

$169 $90

Shop Now

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets
Amazon

Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheets

Bedsure bamboo sheet sets are made from 100% organic bamboo material, providing a comfortable surface for sleepers. You can sleep cool and comfortably on warmer nights with these moisture-wicking sheets.

$95 $55

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. 

$339 $271

Shop Now

Best Cooling Pillows

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

With over 160,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these plush bounce-back pillows are designed to keep you cool at night.

$60 $48

With Coupon

Shop Now

Tempurpedic Tempur-Cloud Adjustable Pillow Bundle

Tempurpedic Tempur-Cloud Adjustable Pillow Bundle
Tempurpedic

Tempurpedic Tempur-Cloud Adjustable Pillow Bundle

Built with two cooling gel pads (one on either side of the pillow), these memory foam pillows draw heat away from your head while you sleep. Plus, Tempurpedic is the gold standard in memory foam, so you know it's ultra-comfy, too.

$138 $99

Shop Now

Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

Made with an intense cooling combination of cool gel surface and pin core ventilation, this pillow comes in high and low profile options to accommodate any kind of sleeper.

$129 $97

Shop Now

Sleep Restoration Gel Pillows

Sleep Restoration Gel Pillows
Amazon

Sleep Restoration Gel Pillows

With over 9,100 4.3 star reviews on Amazon, these plush bounce-back pillows are designed to keep you cool at night.

$42 $31

Shop Now

Best Cooling Mattresses

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress
DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support.

$1,332 $665

Shop Now

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology
Wayfair

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology

This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of SealyCool gel-infused memory foam with CopperChill technology, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling.

$1,199 $460

Shop Now

Casper Snow Cooling Hybrid Mattress

Casper Snow Cooling Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Casper Snow Cooling Hybrid Mattress

Casper's signature cooling hybrid mattress is designed with soothing foam and encased coils for a supportive, medium feel.

$2,495 $1,995

Shop Now

Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress

Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress

Save up to $780 on Casper's ultimate hybrid mattress with precision-cut foam and encased coils. The ultra-breathable Breathe+ Flex Foam soothes you to sleep with enhanced airflow.

$3,125 $2,495

Shop Now

Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid

Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid
Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid

Brooklyn Bedding's Aurora hybrid mattress is designed to regulate body temperature. Side sleepers will find the Aurora quite comfortable, thanks to its cooling technologies, including CopperFlex foam and proprietary materials designed to keep their skin cool. 

$2,265 $1,699

Shop Now

Best Cooling Comforters

Utopia All Season Comforter - King

Utopia All Season Comforter - King
Amazon

Utopia All Season Comforter - King

Featuring Piped Edges with an elegant Box Style Stitching Pattern, this crisp-looking comforter not only looks beautiful, but the fill doesn't shift during the night to ensure a comfortable slumber.

$40 $25

Shop Now

The Buffy Breeze Comforter

The Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy

The Buffy Breeze Comforter

Made entirely from super-soft Tencel lyocell, which absorbs moisture more efficiently than conventional cotton or polyester, this cloud-like, 100% eucalyptus comforter keeps your skin feeling cool and dry throughout the night.

$245 $196

Shop Now

Eddie Bauer 600-Fill All-Season Duck-Down Comforter

Eddie Bauer 600-Fill All-Season Duck-Down Comforter
Wayfair

Eddie Bauer 600-Fill All-Season Duck-Down Comforter

Get over 60% off one of Wayfair's bestsellers. This all-season down comforter is filled with hypoallergenic white down at a nice year-round weight level.

$590 $200

Shop Now

Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter

Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter
Brooklinen

Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter

Made from recycled plastic bottles, the Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter is a bedding option that won't weigh you down in the hot and humid months. 

$209 $178

Shop Now

