Tyler, the Creator, is so successful and multi-talented that it can be difficult to keep up with all of his projects. For example, in addition to being a Grammy-winning artist and producer, did you know he is behind le Fleur*, a luxe, pastel-hued bedding and clothing line? This is hot off the heels of his first Louis Vuitton design project. His creative output knows no boundaries.

Recently, le Fleur* dropped a collab with home brand Parachute, resulting in the loveliest of bedding babies, with the stars being slippers with a footbed of pillowy shearling wool.

Shop Le Fleur* for Parachute

Parachute is a luxury bedding brand with covetable sheets and linens, but the le Fleur* collab offers all-new hues and styles. These pastel shades feel exceptionally fresh and will fit in any bedroom decor. A soft blue, green and yellow palette delights even the most discriminating tastes.

Scroll through for some top picks from the collab.

Le Fleur* Shearling Wool Slippers le Fleur* + Parachute Le Fleur* Shearling Wool Slippers These loafer-style slippers are made from plush, shearling wool dyed in le Fleur*’s signature pastel blue. They are so soft and fluffy that the brand says they are like little clouds for your feet. $109 Shop Now

