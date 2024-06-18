The limited-edition line includes linen bedding and soft baby blue slippers that you will never want to be without.
Tyler, the Creator, is so successful and multi-talented that it can be difficult to keep up with all of his projects. For example, in addition to being a Grammy-winning artist and producer, did you know he is behind le Fleur*, a luxe, pastel-hued bedding and clothing line? This is hot off the heels of his first Louis Vuitton design project. His creative output knows no boundaries.
Recently, le Fleur* dropped a collab with home brand Parachute, resulting in the loveliest of bedding babies, with the stars being slippers with a footbed of pillowy shearling wool.
Parachute is a luxury bedding brand with covetable sheets and linens, but the le Fleur* collab offers all-new hues and styles. These pastel shades feel exceptionally fresh and will fit in any bedroom decor. A soft blue, green and yellow palette delights even the most discriminating tastes.
Scroll through for some top picks from the collab.
Le Fleur* Shearling Wool Slippers
These loafer-style slippers are made from plush, shearling wool dyed in le Fleur*’s signature pastel blue. They are so soft and fluffy that the brand says they are like little clouds for your feet.
Le Fleur* Camo Linen Pillowcase Set
Score a little luxury with this linen pillowcase set.
Le Fleur* Linen Venice Set
This pretty, soft yellow set in blonde includes a pillowcase set, one fitted sheet and a duvet cover. The brand says it's made from the softest linen you’ll ever touch.
Le Fleur* Linen Duvet Cover Set
Imagine sinking into this cool green duvet and how soft it must be.
Le Fleur* Linen Duvet Cover in Geneva Blue
If you missed the sold-out pale blue shade on Parachute's site, there are some options to shop on le Fleur*, like the duvet cover.
