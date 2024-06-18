Shop
Quince Insider Sale
Quince
By Erica Radol
Published: 6:49 AM PDT, June 18, 2024

It's your only chance to shop Quince on sale for the summer. Discover clothes, linens, jewelry and accessories at a discounted price.

Quince is a popular retailer known for offering luxe-for-less clothing, accessories and home goods. So, when they have an unheard-of flash Insider Sale, it’s a great time to score significant savings on essentials.

The sale is only today, June 18, and will end at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Shop the Quince Flash Sale

This sale is not sitewide, but dozens of bestselling items are marked down. The brand's linen dresses, men's and children's clothing, kitchen tools, bedding, and even totes and luggage are included, so read on for some of the top picks. We even found diamond jewelry at up to $100 off, so consider treating yourself (or a lucky giftee) while these items are such great deals. 

Quince gets rave reviews for quality, style and reasonable pricing, so getting deals on these items is exciting. Fans of the brand also say the clothing is travel-friendly and versatile. Shop now before the sale is over.

100% European Linen Smocked Midi Dress

100% European Linen Smocked Midi Dress
Quince

100% European Linen Smocked Midi Dress

One review says, "This really is the perfect summer dress." We love the versatility and easy styling of it. 

$70 $60

Shop Now

100% Washable Silk Skirt

100% Washable Silk Skirt
Quince

100% Washable Silk Skirt

This washable silk skirt can be worn year-round and is lovely for travel. It's available in 15 colors, so pick a few. 

$60 $45

Shop Now

Second Skin High Neck Bodysuit

Second Skin High Neck Bodysuit
Quince

Second Skin High Neck Bodysuit

Save $20 on two bodysuits, along with similar savings on undergarments.

$30 Save $20 on two

Shop Now

Italian Leather Handwoven Crossbody

Italian Leather Handwoven Crossbody
Quince

Italian Leather Handwoven Crossbody

This handwoven crossbody bag is made with top-grain Italian leather and has an adjustable and removable crossbody strap so that you can wear it in a variety of ways.

$100 $75

Shop Now

Polarized Acetate Sunglasses

Polarized Acetate Sunglasses
Quince

Polarized Acetate Sunglasses

These polarized sunnies help protect your eyes — and the earth. The frames are made from a plant-based alternative to conventional plastics. You can pick two different styles for the deal.

$50 2 for $75

Shop Now

14K Gold Classic Diamond Studs 0.12 Carat

14K Gold Classic Diamond Studs 0.12 Carat
Quince

14K Gold Classic Diamond Studs 0.12 Carat

A pair of ethically sourced diamond stud earrings in 14k gold is a go-to everyday style upgrade. 

$220 $145

Shop Now

Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase - 20"

Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase - 20"
Quince

Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase - 20"

This nearly five-star-rated polycarbonate shell carry-on suitcase has interior compression panels and comes with a removable dirty laundry bag. It's available in several pretty colors and is much nicer to buy for under $100.

$120 $89

Shop Now

European Linen Double Flange Duvet Cover Set

European Linen Double Flange Duvet Cover Set
Quince

European Linen Double Flange Duvet Cover Set

Nothing says luxe like choice linen bedding in the summer. Shop these styles for 20% off. 

$150-$210 $120-$168

Shop Now

Essential Japanese Damascus Steel Steak Knife Set

Essential Japanese Damascus Steel Steak Knife Set
Quince

Essential Japanese Damascus Steel Steak Knife Set

Grab a Damascus stainless steel steak knife set for $20 off and slice meats like butter. 

$100 $80

Shop Now

Recycled Double Pocket Backpack - Small

Recycled Double Pocket Backpack - Small
Quince

Recycled Double Pocket Backpack - Small

A perfect backpack for your littles to stash their stuff, it's also stylish and will work for back-to-school after summer. 

$50 $40

Shop Now

