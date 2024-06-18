Quince is a popular retailer known for offering luxe-for-less clothing, accessories and home goods. So, when they have an unheard-of flash Insider Sale, it’s a great time to score significant savings on essentials.

The sale is only today, June 18, and will end at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Shop the Quince Flash Sale

This sale is not sitewide, but dozens of bestselling items are marked down. The brand's linen dresses, men's and children's clothing, kitchen tools, bedding, and even totes and luggage are included, so read on for some of the top picks. We even found diamond jewelry at up to $100 off, so consider treating yourself (or a lucky giftee) while these items are such great deals.

Quince gets rave reviews for quality, style and reasonable pricing, so getting deals on these items is exciting. Fans of the brand also say the clothing is travel-friendly and versatile. Shop now before the sale is over.

Italian Leather Handwoven Crossbody Quince Italian Leather Handwoven Crossbody This handwoven crossbody bag is made with top-grain Italian leather and has an adjustable and removable crossbody strap so that you can wear it in a variety of ways. $100 $75 Shop Now

Polarized Acetate Sunglasses Quince Polarized Acetate Sunglasses These polarized sunnies help protect your eyes — and the earth. The frames are made from a plant-based alternative to conventional plastics. You can pick two different styles for the deal. $50 2 for $75 Shop Now

