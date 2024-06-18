It's your only chance to shop Quince on sale for the summer. Discover clothes, linens, jewelry and accessories at a discounted price.
Quince is a popular retailer known for offering luxe-for-less clothing, accessories and home goods. So, when they have an unheard-of flash Insider Sale, it’s a great time to score significant savings on essentials.
The sale is only today, June 18, and will end at 11:59 p.m. PST.
This sale is not sitewide, but dozens of bestselling items are marked down. The brand's linen dresses, men's and children's clothing, kitchen tools, bedding, and even totes and luggage are included, so read on for some of the top picks. We even found diamond jewelry at up to $100 off, so consider treating yourself (or a lucky giftee) while these items are such great deals.
Quince gets rave reviews for quality, style and reasonable pricing, so getting deals on these items is exciting. Fans of the brand also say the clothing is travel-friendly and versatile. Shop now before the sale is over.
100% European Linen Smocked Midi Dress
One review says, "This really is the perfect summer dress." We love the versatility and easy styling of it.
100% Washable Silk Skirt
This washable silk skirt can be worn year-round and is lovely for travel. It's available in 15 colors, so pick a few.
Second Skin High Neck Bodysuit
Save $20 on two bodysuits, along with similar savings on undergarments.
Italian Leather Handwoven Crossbody
This handwoven crossbody bag is made with top-grain Italian leather and has an adjustable and removable crossbody strap so that you can wear it in a variety of ways.
Polarized Acetate Sunglasses
These polarized sunnies help protect your eyes — and the earth. The frames are made from a plant-based alternative to conventional plastics. You can pick two different styles for the deal.
14K Gold Classic Diamond Studs 0.12 Carat
A pair of ethically sourced diamond stud earrings in 14k gold is a go-to everyday style upgrade.
Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase - 20"
This nearly five-star-rated polycarbonate shell carry-on suitcase has interior compression panels and comes with a removable dirty laundry bag. It's available in several pretty colors and is much nicer to buy for under $100.
European Linen Double Flange Duvet Cover Set
Nothing says luxe like choice linen bedding in the summer. Shop these styles for 20% off.
Essential Japanese Damascus Steel Steak Knife Set
Grab a Damascus stainless steel steak knife set for $20 off and slice meats like butter.
Recycled Double Pocket Backpack - Small
A perfect backpack for your littles to stash their stuff, it's also stylish and will work for back-to-school after summer.
