The Lisa Says Gah X Madewell collab features unique prints and styles on bathing suits, dresses, tops, accessories and more.
A great brand collab is typically the best of both worlds, and the Madewell X Lisa Says Gah partnership does not disappoint. Just in time for your summer vacation planning, this one feels like it’s whisking us away to Santorini.
Eclectic, sustainable brand Lisa Says Gah brought its whimsical design touch to the Greek-isle-inspired drop, and the results are stunning prints and gorgeous hues. The pieces are spirited yet wearable, and of course, because it's Madewell, there are Perfect Vintage summer white jeans. There are also bathing suits, dresses, accessories, and more that will elevate your warm-weather style this summer. Lisa Says Gah infuses fresh details like cut-outs and embroidery, elevating these summer staples. It is such a fun brand to wear that it's easy to hope for future collaborations.
The sizing is inclusive, with styles ranging from 0 to 16 or 22. Some items are online exclusives, so you won't see them in stores. It’s also a limited edition, so shop it before it’s gone.
Cutout Midi Dress
This printed midi dress has braided straps and breezy cutouts at the sides.
Embroidered Button-Front Shirt
This linen-blend short-sleeve shirt has blue embroidered details, including sea shells.
Plus One-Shoulder Mini Dress
This linen-cotton blend one-shoulder mini dress has a bespoke print you won't see elsewhere.
The Denim Emmett Short: Patch Pocket Edition
These fitted A-line shorts have a high rise with braided detail and a sweet gold-toned seashell button.
Boxy Utility Shirt
This boxy linen shirt coordinates with the Button-Front Maxi Skirt in a delicate lilac shade.
Medium Silk Bandana
The accessories include jewelry and printed scarfs that showcase the Lisa Says Gah designs.
Two-Pack Freshwater Pearl Necklace Set
This necklace set has a whimsical fish design and a hand-painted pearl, ready to be worn together or separately.
Scoop-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
What a fun beach style this scoop-neck bathing suit is.
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Eyelet White
Nothing says summer like a pair of white denim jeans.
Graphic Softfade Cotton Crewneck Relaxed Tee
An interesting T-shirt design elevates your basics. This one is reminiscent of Matisse's art.
