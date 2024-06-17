Shop
Style

Lisa Says Gah Teams Up with Madewell for Greek Isle-Inspired Clothing Line

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Madewell X Lisa Says Gah
Madewell X Lisa Says Gah
By Erica Radol
Published: 11:42 AM PDT, June 17, 2024

The Lisa Says Gah X Madewell collab features unique prints and styles on bathing suits, dresses, tops, accessories and more.

A great brand collab is typically the best of both worlds, and the Madewell X Lisa Says Gah partnership does not disappoint. Just in time for your summer vacation planning, this one feels like it’s whisking us away to Santorini. 

Eclectic, sustainable brand Lisa Says Gah brought its whimsical design touch to the Greek-isle-inspired drop, and the results are stunning prints and gorgeous hues. The pieces are spirited yet wearable, and of course, because it's Madewell, there are Perfect Vintage summer white jeans. There are also bathing suits, dresses, accessories, and more that will elevate your warm-weather style this summer. Lisa Says Gah infuses fresh details like cut-outs and embroidery, elevating these summer staples. It is such a fun brand to wear that it's easy to hope for future collaborations. 

The sizing is inclusive, with styles ranging from 0 to 16 or 22. Some items are online exclusives, so you won't see them in stores. It’s also a limited edition, so shop it before it’s gone. 

Cutout Midi Dress

Cutout Midi Dress
Madewell

Cutout Midi Dress

This printed midi dress has braided straps and breezy cutouts at the sides.

Embroidered Button-Front Shirt

Embroidered Button-Front Shirt
Madewell

Embroidered Button-Front Shirt

This linen-blend short-sleeve shirt has blue embroidered details, including sea shells.

Plus One-Shoulder Mini Dress

Plus One-Shoulder Mini Dress
Madewell

Plus One-Shoulder Mini Dress

This linen-cotton blend one-shoulder mini dress has a bespoke print you won't see elsewhere. 

The Denim Emmett Short: Patch Pocket Edition

The Denim Emmett Short: Patch Pocket Edition
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah!

The Denim Emmett Short: Patch Pocket Edition

These fitted A-line shorts have a high rise with braided detail and a sweet gold-toned seashell button.

Boxy Utility Shirt

Boxy Utility Shirt
Madewell

Boxy Utility Shirt

This boxy linen shirt coordinates with the Button-Front Maxi Skirt in a delicate lilac shade.

Medium Silk Bandana

Medium Silk Bandana
Madewell

Medium Silk Bandana

The accessories include jewelry and printed scarfs that showcase the Lisa Says Gah designs. 

Two-Pack Freshwater Pearl Necklace Set

Two-Pack Freshwater Pearl Necklace Set
Madewell

Two-Pack Freshwater Pearl Necklace Set

This necklace set has a whimsical fish design and a hand-painted pearl, ready to be worn together or separately. 

Scoop-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Scoop-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Madewell

Scoop-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

What a fun beach style this scoop-neck bathing suit is. 

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Eyelet White

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Eyelet White
Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Eyelet White

Nothing says summer like a pair of white denim jeans. 

Graphic Softfade Cotton Crewneck Relaxed Tee

Graphic Softfade Cotton Crewneck Relaxed Tee
Madewell

Graphic Softfade Cotton Crewneck Relaxed Tee

An interesting T-shirt design elevates your basics. This one is reminiscent of Matisse's art.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Internet Is Obsessed With These Wide-Leg Wrangler + Staud Jeans

Style

The Internet Is Obsessed With These Wide-Leg Wrangler + Staud Jeans

Rag & Bone Sweatpant Jeans and More Trending Styles to Try This Summer

Style

Rag & Bone Sweatpant Jeans and More Trending Styles to Try This Summer

Save Up to 60% on Michael Kors' Must-Have Summer Styles

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 60% on Michael Kors' Must-Have Summer Styles

Save 30% on Summersalt's Best-Selling Swimsuits and Cover-Ups

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Summersalt's Best-Selling Swimsuits and Cover-Ups

The Best Maternity Swimsuits to Wear All Summer Long

Style

The Best Maternity Swimsuits to Wear All Summer Long

The Best Men's Swim Trunks in 2024: Shop Summer-Ready Styles

Best Lists

The Best Men's Swim Trunks in 2024: Shop Summer-Ready Styles

 

 

 

 

Tags: