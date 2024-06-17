A great brand collab is typically the best of both worlds, and the Madewell X Lisa Says Gah partnership does not disappoint. Just in time for your summer vacation planning, this one feels like it’s whisking us away to Santorini.

Eclectic, sustainable brand Lisa Says Gah brought its whimsical design touch to the Greek-isle-inspired drop, and the results are stunning prints and gorgeous hues. The pieces are spirited yet wearable, and of course, because it's Madewell, there are Perfect Vintage summer white jeans. There are also bathing suits, dresses, accessories, and more that will elevate your warm-weather style this summer. Lisa Says Gah infuses fresh details like cut-outs and embroidery, elevating these summer staples. It is such a fun brand to wear that it's easy to hope for future collaborations.

The sizing is inclusive, with styles ranging from 0 to 16 or 22. Some items are online exclusives, so you won't see them in stores. It’s also a limited edition, so shop it before it’s gone.

