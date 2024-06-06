Shop
Style

Rag & Bone Sweatpant Jeans and More Trending Styles to Try This Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Rag & Bone Miramar
Rag & Bone
By Erica Radol
Published: 2:58 PM PDT, June 6, 2024

The most coveted jeans of Summer 2024 aren't denim at all. Shop the on-trend, uber comfortable pants here and a few similar styles.

By 2024, many of us thought we'd have flying cars. Instead, we got jeans that are actually sweatpants instead. Seriously, take a look at these... jeans? Nope. Sweatpants. Civilization may never be the same. Created by American denim brand Rag & Bone, the Miramar "denim" line is a soft, lightweight, loop-back cotton terry material printed to look like jeans. Shock morphs into intrigue — then desire.

Fashionistas are leaning into the term Trompe-l'oeil, French for "deceives the eye." It's usually reserved for painting and crafts — like a sidewalk drawing that gives the illusion of stepping into a hole on flat pavement. In this case, it describes these chic and cozy sweatpant jeans. They are pricey, but reviews say they are so incredible and versatile that they are worth every penny. 

The Miramar range of Trompe L'oeil styles also offers shorts, skirts and jackets, like the one pictured above in the Rag & Bone Instagram post.

Miramar Wide-Leg Trompe L'oeil Cotton Pant

Miramar Wide-Leg Trompe L'oeil Cotton Pant
Rag & Bone

Miramar Wide-Leg Trompe L'oeil Cotton Pant

Your summer travel pants are so comfortable that you won't want to take them off, ever. This style is available in XXS-L sizes. 

Rag & Bone Miramar Sofie Ankle Wide-Leg

Rag & Bone Miramar Sofie Ankle Wide-Leg
Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone Miramar Sofie Ankle Wide-Leg

A high-rise fit with a cropped wide leg makes this pair the one to wear everywhere this summer. The rivets and seams are printed, but the belt loops are real.

Rag & Bone Miramar 4" Walking Short

Rag & Bone Miramar 4" Walking Short
Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone Miramar 4" Walking Short

These Miramar shorts are summer-ready. One review confirms, "These shorts are fabulous - very comfortable for lounging and running errands." 

Rag & Bone Miramar Sofie Full Length Wide-Leg

Rag & Bone Miramar Sofie Full Length Wide-Leg
Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone Miramar Sofie Full Length Wide-Leg

Thanks to Rag & Bone, you can now wear your cutest shoes with your most comfortable pants. The 100% cotton pants are available in two shades of denim blue and sizes 23-34.

$225-$238

Shop Now

If you can't justify the cost but want to shop similar styles, here are a few worthy contenders. Pack away your skinny jeans; the denim athleisurewear trend is here to slay. 

Halara Magic High-Waisted Multiple-Pockets Wide-Leg Washed Stretchy Knit Casual Jeans

Halara Magic High-Waisted Multiple-Pockets Wide-Leg Washed Stretchy Knit Casual Jeans
Halara

Halara Magic High-Waisted Multiple-Pockets Wide-Leg Washed Stretchy Knit Casual Jeans

This budget-conscious similar style is offered in six colors and sizes 0-16. Reviews say things like, "The fit is so flattering."

$55 $50

Shop Now

Gap Mid-Rise Easy Pull-On Jeans

Gap Mid-Rise Easy Pull-On Jeans
Gap

Gap Mid-Rise Easy Pull-On Jeans

These pull-on jogger-inspired jeans have an elastic waistband and an easy, relaxed fit and are available in tall, regular and petite.

Yioaga Print Denim Joggers

Yioaga Print Denim Joggers
Amazon

Yioaga Print Denim Joggers

Reviews say these polyester denim-printed joggers are very similar to the trending style. 

J.Crew Factory Denim Drawstring Pant

J.Crew Factory Denim Drawstring Pant
J. Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory Denim Drawstring Pant

This 100% cotton style gets love in reviews, like "Very comfortable and lightweight for summer." 

$118 $47

Shop Now

Forever 21 Denim Cargo Joggers

Forever 21 Denim Cargo Joggers
Forever 21

Forever 21 Denim Cargo Joggers

These cotton-blend denim joggers have a drawstring waist for a more customizable fit. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Levi's and Starter Launch a Stylish Sports-Inspired Jacket Collection

Style

Levi's and Starter Launch a Stylish Sports-Inspired Jacket Collection

Reignite Your Fitness Goals in the Best Workout Shorts for Women

Style

Reignite Your Fitness Goals in the Best Workout Shorts for Women

Best Anti-Chafe Shorts for Women for Comfortable Summer Days

Style

Best Anti-Chafe Shorts for Women for Comfortable Summer Days

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are on Sale for Just $18 Now

Sales & Deals

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are on Sale for Just $18 Now

Hot Girl Summer Merch Is Here: Get Megan Thee Stallion Tour Swag

Style

Hot Girl Summer Merch Is Here: Get Megan Thee Stallion Tour Swag

Tags: