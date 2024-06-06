Rag & Bone Sweatpant Jeans and More Trending Styles to Try This Summer

The most coveted jeans of Summer 2024 aren't denim at all. Shop the on-trend, uber comfortable pants here and a few similar styles.
By 2024, many of us thought we'd have flying cars. Instead, we got jeans that are actually sweatpants instead. Seriously, take a look at these... jeans? Nope. Sweatpants. Civilization may never be the same. Created by American denim brand Rag & Bone, the Miramar "denim" line is a soft, lightweight, loop-back cotton terry material printed to look like jeans. Shock morphs into intrigue — then desire.
Fashionistas are leaning into the term Trompe-l'oeil, French for "deceives the eye." It's usually reserved for painting and crafts — like a sidewalk drawing that gives the illusion of stepping into a hole on flat pavement. In this case, it describes these chic and cozy sweatpant jeans. They are pricey, but reviews say they are so incredible and versatile that they are worth every penny.
The Miramar range of Trompe L'oeil styles also offers shorts, skirts and jackets, like the one pictured above in the Rag & Bone Instagram post.
Miramar Wide-Leg Trompe L'oeil Cotton Pant
Your summer travel pants are so comfortable that you won't want to take them off, ever. This style is available in XXS-L sizes.
Rag & Bone Miramar Sofie Ankle Wide-Leg
A high-rise fit with a cropped wide leg makes this pair the one to wear everywhere this summer. The rivets and seams are printed, but the belt loops are real.
Rag & Bone Miramar 4" Walking Short
These Miramar shorts are summer-ready. One review confirms, "These shorts are fabulous - very comfortable for lounging and running errands."
Rag & Bone Miramar Sofie Full Length Wide-Leg
Thanks to Rag & Bone, you can now wear your cutest shoes with your most comfortable pants. The 100% cotton pants are available in two shades of denim blue and sizes 23-34.
If you can't justify the cost but want to shop similar styles, here are a few worthy contenders. Pack away your skinny jeans; the denim athleisurewear trend is here to slay.
Halara Magic High-Waisted Multiple-Pockets Wide-Leg Washed Stretchy Knit Casual Jeans
This budget-conscious similar style is offered in six colors and sizes 0-16. Reviews say things like, "The fit is so flattering."
Gap Mid-Rise Easy Pull-On Jeans
These pull-on jogger-inspired jeans have an elastic waistband and an easy, relaxed fit and are available in tall, regular and petite.
Yioaga Print Denim Joggers
Reviews say these polyester denim-printed joggers are very similar to the trending style.
J.Crew Factory Denim Drawstring Pant
This 100% cotton style gets love in reviews, like "Very comfortable and lightweight for summer."
Forever 21 Denim Cargo Joggers
These cotton-blend denim joggers have a drawstring waist for a more customizable fit.
