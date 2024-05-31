Shop
Style

Hot Girl Summer Merch Is Here: Get Megan Thee Stallion Summer Tour 2024 Shirts, Shorts and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Napa Valley Expo
Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Napa Valley Expo, May 24, 2024. Credit: Getty
By Erica Radol
Published: 10:43 AM PDT, May 31, 2024

Turn up that heat with some choice clothing and accessories from the official store on Amazon.

Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer tour is on, and with so many sold-out shows, you might be wondering how to score some tour merchandise. Don't worry; Amazon has an official Megan Thee Stallion store with all the T-shirts, totes, hats and other hottie tour merch. If you're ready to shop for some of the summer's sweetest swag, we've got you covered.

Shop Hot Girl Summer Tour Merch

If you were fortunate enough to secure tickets to a Megan Thee Stallion concert, why not gear up in advance or even wear your support on your sleeve (literally). The chart-topping rapper and producer's remarkable career is set to continue its meteoric rise. With a series of collaborations from the likes of Beyoncé to Maroon 5, her latest remix of Wanna Be with GloRilla and Cardi B is poised to become one of the summer's most-played anthems, sparking anticipation for what's to come. 

Perfect for gifting a fan or treating yourself, this gear is chic, like the artist herself. Scroll down to shop some of the best Hot Girl Summer 2024 tour pieces to get decked out before it's gone. 

Hot Girl Summer Tour Crewneck Sweatshirt

Hot Girl Summer Tour Crewneck Sweatshirt
Amazon

Hot Girl Summer Tour Crewneck Sweatshirt

Available in unisex sizes small to XXXL, this 100% cotton sweatshirt is sure to be soft and warm.

Hot Girl Summer Tour Tote Bag

Hot Girl Summer Tour Tote Bag
Amazon

Hot Girl Summer Tour Tote Bag

This well-designed tote bag will make shopping and beach days much more fun. One review says, "This is my fave canvas tote now and will be going everywhere with me," adding it's well made and holds a lot.

Official Merch Hot Girl Summer Tour Shorts

Official Merch Hot Girl Summer Tour Shorts
Amazon

Official Merch Hot Girl Summer Tour Shorts

How cute are these red shorty shorts? 

Hot Girl Summer Tour Cropped Long-Sleeve T-shirt

Hot Girl Summer Tour Cropped Long-Sleeve T-shirt
Amazon

Hot Girl Summer Tour Cropped Long-Sleeve T-shirt

When it gets cool out, you'll still look hot in this long-sleeve T-shirt.

Hot Girl Summer Tour Hat

Hot Girl Summer Tour Hat
Amazon

Hot Girl Summer Tour Hat

Shield your eyes from the sun with a red-hot baseball-style hat. This is a great style for anyone, with one happy review confirming, "Seen several up in the Megan Thee Stallion concert!"

Hot Girl Summer Tour '24 T-Shirt

Hot Girl Summer Tour '24 T-Shirt
Amazon

Hot Girl Summer Tour '24 T-Shirt

A white tee to style with all of your 'fits this summer, this one has a bold red block-print style commemorating the tour. 

RELATED CONTENT:

The 50 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend

Sales & Deals

The 50 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend

Kiehl’s Beloved Skin Care Brand Has Launched an Amazon Store

Beauty & Wellness

Kiehl’s Beloved Skin Care Brand Has Launched an Amazon Store

The Best Matching Sets You Can Throw on and Go This Summer

Style

The Best Matching Sets You Can Throw on and Go This Summer

Bose Father's Day Sale: Save Up to $100 on the Best Tech Gifts for Dad

Sales & Deals

Bose Father's Day Sale: Save Up to $100 on the Best Tech Gifts for Dad

Celebs Are Loving Neutral Colorblock Sneakers — Shop Trending Styles

Style

Celebs Are Loving Neutral Colorblock Sneakers — Shop Trending Styles

The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Summer

Best Lists

The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Summer

Update Your Home for Less With Apt2B's Memorial Day Furniture Deals

Sales & Deals

Update Your Home for Less With Apt2B's Memorial Day Furniture Deals

Best Men's Sandals to Wear This Summer: Birkenstock, Crocs and More

Style

Best Men's Sandals to Wear This Summer: Birkenstock, Crocs and More

Save Up to 50% on Adidas' Warm Weather Favorites for Summer

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Adidas' Warm Weather Favorites for Summer

The Best Amazon Deals on Air Purifiers for Allergy Season

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Air Purifiers for Allergy Season

Tags: