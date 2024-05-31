The Adidas Summer Savings Event is taking up to 50% off warm weather essentials for men and women.
The sun is finally out and warm weather is incoming, so we're refreshing our activewear wardrobe to spend less time in the gym and more days on outdoor runs and hikes. To help kick off the new season, Adidas is having a huge Summer Savings Event filled with lightweight and breathable sneakers, shorts, tank tops and more.
From now until June 13, the Adidas sale is offering up to 50% off clothing and shoes for men and women. From pool slides to running shorts and workout tees, the summer markdowns at Adidas have all your everyday essentials covered.
Iconic Adidas styles on sale include the Grand Court sneakers and Ultraboost running shoes. Whether you consider yourself a yogi, runner, or just love errands-ready staples, there are tons of comfortably cute activewear pieces in this Adidas sale that are more than ready for surviving the summer heat.
Below, gear up for the start of June and shop the best Adidas deals for men and women available today.
Best Adidas Summer Deals for Men
Designed for Training HIIT Workout HEAT.RDY Tee
Push through grueling workout sessions in this adidas HEAT.RDY training t-shirt. The tee was designed for maximum mobility so you can tackle any circuit.
Adilette Comfort Slides
Whether you're heading to the pool or the locker room after a gym session, these Adidas slides keep your feet wrapped in lightweight comfort.
Men's Grand Court Shoes
Grand court shoes are the ultimate classic. Keep your sneaker game sharp and clean with shoes that will take you anywhere and everywhere.
NMD_R1 Shoes
These modern sneakers, featuring a soft, stretchy knit upper and energy-returning Boost cushioning, are a must-have.
Train Essentials Seasonal Big Logo Shorts
You can never have too many pairs of running shorts, so you may as well stock up while they're on sale.
Adicolor Trefoil Tee
This Adidas tee in a soft cotton build creates an effortless look.
Best Adidas Summer Deals for Women
VL Court 3.0 Low Shoes
Get 20% off these best-selling Adidas sneakers that pair effortlessly with just about everything in your closet. The lightweight cushioning and a soft lining inside keep you supported day after day.
Essentials Rib Tank Top
This '70s-inspired tank top i made from a premium rib knit that creates a hugging fit and subtle texture.
Adilette 22 XLG Slides
The adjustable strap on the Adilette 22 XLG Slides lets you go from slide to sandal in a snap.
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Made with a foot-hugging knit, these cushioned sneakers will have you feel like you're walking on a cloud.
Women’s Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
These classic sneakers are ideal for daily wear. We're partial to the quartz shade.
Women’s Ubounce DNA Shoes
These sneakers have bounce cushioning for an added spring in your step.