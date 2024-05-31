Shop
Sales & Deals

Adidas' Summer Sale Is Here and Warm Weather Favorites Are Up to 50% Off — Shop the Best Shoes and Activewear

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Adidas Summer Sale
Adidas
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:54 AM PDT, May 31, 2024

The Adidas Summer Savings Event is taking up to 50% off warm weather essentials for men and women.

The sun is finally out and warm weather is incoming, so we're refreshing our activewear wardrobe to spend less time in the gym and more days on outdoor runs and hikes. To help kick off the new season, Adidas is having a huge Summer Savings Event filled with lightweight and breathable sneakers, shorts, tank tops and more.

From now until June 13, the Adidas sale is offering up to 50% off clothing and shoes for men and women. From pool slides to running shorts and workout tees, the summer markdowns at Adidas have all your everyday essentials covered.

Shop the Adidas Sale

Iconic Adidas styles on sale include the Grand Court sneakers and Ultraboost running shoes. Whether you consider yourself a yogi, runner, or just love errands-ready staples, there are tons of comfortably cute activewear pieces in this Adidas sale that are more than ready for surviving the summer heat. 

Below, gear up for the start of June and shop the best Adidas deals for men and women available today.

Best Adidas Summer Deals for Men

Designed for Training HIIT Workout HEAT.RDY Tee

Designed for Training HIIT Workout HEAT.RDY Tee
Adidas

Designed for Training HIIT Workout HEAT.RDY Tee

Push through grueling workout sessions in this adidas HEAT.RDY training t-shirt. The tee was designed for maximum mobility so you can tackle any circuit. 

$45 $36

Shop Now

Adilette Comfort Slides

Adilette Comfort Slides
Adidas

Adilette Comfort Slides

Whether you're heading to the pool or the locker room after a gym session, these Adidas slides keep your feet wrapped in lightweight comfort.

$35 $25

Shop Now

Men's Grand Court Shoes

Men's Grand Court Shoes
Adidas

Men's Grand Court Shoes

Grand court shoes are the ultimate classic. Keep your sneaker game sharp and clean with shoes that will take you anywhere and everywhere.

$70 $49

Shop Now

NMD_R1 Shoes

NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas

NMD_R1 Shoes

These modern sneakers, featuring a soft, stretchy knit upper and energy-returning Boost cushioning, are a must-have.

$130 $91

Shop Now

Train Essentials Seasonal Big Logo Shorts

Train Essentials Seasonal Big Logo Shorts
Adidas

Train Essentials Seasonal Big Logo Shorts

You can never have too many pairs of running shorts, so you may as well stock up while they're on sale.

$35 $28

Shop Now

Adicolor Trefoil Tee

Adicolor Trefoil Tee
Adidas

Adicolor Trefoil Tee

This Adidas tee in a soft cotton build creates an effortless look.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Best Adidas Summer Deals for Women

VL Court 3.0 Low Shoes

VL Court 3.0 Low Shoes
Adidas

VL Court 3.0 Low Shoes

Get 20% off these best-selling Adidas sneakers that pair effortlessly with just about everything in your closet. The lightweight cushioning and a soft lining inside keep you supported day after day.

$75 $57

Shop Now

Essentials Rib Tank Top

Essentials Rib Tank Top
Adidas

Essentials Rib Tank Top

This '70s-inspired tank top i made from a premium rib knit that creates a hugging fit and subtle texture.

$35 $21

Shop Now

Adilette 22 XLG Slides

Adilette 22 XLG Slides
Adidas

Adilette 22 XLG Slides

The adjustable strap on the Adilette 22 XLG Slides lets you go from slide to sandal in a snap.

$75 $45

Shop Now

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Adidas

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Made with a foot-hugging knit, these cushioned sneakers will have you feel like you're walking on a cloud.

$75 $27

Shop Now

Women’s Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

Women’s Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
Adidas

Women’s Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

These classic sneakers are ideal for daily wear. We're partial to the quartz shade.

$190 $133

Shop Now

Women’s Ubounce DNA Shoes

Women’s Ubounce DNA Shoes
Adidas

Women’s Ubounce DNA Shoes

These sneakers have bounce cushioning for an added spring in your step.

$100 $45

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 43% on Skechers Running and Walking Shoes at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 43% on Skechers Running and Walking Shoes at Amazon

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

Sales & Deals

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

The Best Brooks Running Shoe Deals: Save Up to 57% On Top Sneakers

Sales & Deals

The Best Brooks Running Shoe Deals: Save Up to 57% On Top Sneakers

The Best Women's Running Shorts for Every Type of Workout

Best Lists

The Best Women's Running Shorts for Every Type of Workout

The Best Hoka Deals: Save Up to 47% on New Sneakers for Spring

Sales & Deals

The Best Hoka Deals: Save Up to 47% on New Sneakers for Spring

Celebs Are Loving Neutral Colorblock Sneakers — Shop Trending Styles

Style

Celebs Are Loving Neutral Colorblock Sneakers — Shop Trending Styles

Essential Sneakers Every Sneakerhead Should Have in Their Collection

Style

Essential Sneakers Every Sneakerhead Should Have in Their Collection

Swing into the Best Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes and Clothing for Men

Sales & Deals

Swing into the Best Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes and Clothing for Men

Best On Cloud Sneaker Deals: Save Up to 40% on Shoes for Men and Women

Sales & Deals

Best On Cloud Sneaker Deals: Save Up to 40% on Shoes for Men and Women

Tags: