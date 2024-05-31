The sun is finally out and warm weather is incoming, so we're refreshing our activewear wardrobe to spend less time in the gym and more days on outdoor runs and hikes. To help kick off the new season, Adidas is having a huge Summer Savings Event filled with lightweight and breathable sneakers, shorts, tank tops and more.

From now until June 13, the Adidas sale is offering up to 50% off clothing and shoes for men and women. From pool slides to running shorts and workout tees, the summer markdowns at Adidas have all your everyday essentials covered.

Shop the Adidas Sale

Iconic Adidas styles on sale include the Grand Court sneakers and Ultraboost running shoes. Whether you consider yourself a yogi, runner, or just love errands-ready staples, there are tons of comfortably cute activewear pieces in this Adidas sale that are more than ready for surviving the summer heat.

Below, gear up for the start of June and shop the best Adidas deals for men and women available today.

Best Adidas Summer Deals for Men

Adilette Comfort Slides Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides Whether you're heading to the pool or the locker room after a gym session, these Adidas slides keep your feet wrapped in lightweight comfort. $35 $25 Shop Now

Best Adidas Summer Deals for Women