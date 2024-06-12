Shop
Bose Father's Day Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Soundbars, Headphones and Speakers to Gift Dad

Bose Father's Day Sale
Bose
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:38 AM PDT, June 12, 2024

Find the perfect gadget for your tech-savvy dad at the Bose Father's Day sale happening now.

Father's Day is just a few days away, which means time is running out to snag some deals on the best gifts. Shopping for a dad who always has the latest technology can be tricky. If he could use a new soundbar, speaker or headphones, there's a Bose Father's Day sale filled with must-have gadgets for every audiophile.

For a limited time, Bose is offering up to $100 off Father's Day tech gifts. From best-selling Bose QuietComfort Headphones to the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, this is the perfect opportunity to level up Dad's listening experience.

Shop the Bose Sale

When it comes to world-class sound, Bose has definitely earned a spot among the very best. The brand is known for its high-quality headphones and earbuds that offer noise-cancelling features. For upgrading his TV setup, the Bose Smart Ultra is one of the best soundbars you can buy. Along with Dolby Atmos and Bose SimpleSync, it has 3D Spatial Audio, which would allow Dad to enjoy his movies and TV shows with precise detail.

Below, check out the best Father's Day gift ideas from Bose's sale worth shopping now.

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar
Bose

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar

Bose's top-of-the-line soundbar separates instruments, dialogue, and effects, and places them in different parts of a room for a truly immersive spatial audio experience. A.I. Dialogue Mode automatically balances voice and surround sound for ultra-crisp vocal clarity. 

$899 $799

Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Bose Smart Soundbar 600
Bose

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Get $100 off the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at its lowest price right now. With Dolby Atmos, this soundbar delivers shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music.

$499 $399

Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
Bose

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

These noise cancelling headphones feature Quiet Mode, Aware Mode and Immersion Mode, which combines full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio. CustomTune technology offers personalized sound, shaped to you.

$429 $379

Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Bose

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

With nine soft eartips and stability bands, these Bose earbuds have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Focus with noise cancellation in Quiet Mode, hear your surroundings in Aware Mode, and engage in full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio using Immersion Mode.

$299 $249

Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Bose

Bose QuietComfort Headphones

These wireless headphones offer superior noise cancellation with an option to block out all outside noise or to let it pass through so you can hear the world around you. All those perks, along with Bose's signature audio and a lengthy listening time, make these the perfect headphones for office work at home and on the go. 

$349 $249

Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker
Bose

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker

Save $80 on one of Bose's best-performing portable Bluetooth speakers. Designed to spread deep, jaw-dropping sound in every direction, the SoundLink Revolve+ II also has a flexible handle to go wherever you want to bring the music.

$329 $249

Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

