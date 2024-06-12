Father's Day is just a few days away, which means time is running out to snag some deals on the best gifts. Shopping for a dad who always has the latest technology can be tricky. If he could use a new soundbar, speaker or headphones, there's a Bose Father's Day sale filled with must-have gadgets for every audiophile.

For a limited time, Bose is offering up to $100 off Father's Day tech gifts. From best-selling Bose QuietComfort Headphones to the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, this is the perfect opportunity to level up Dad's listening experience.

Shop the Bose Sale

When it comes to world-class sound, Bose has definitely earned a spot among the very best. The brand is known for its high-quality headphones and earbuds that offer noise-cancelling features. For upgrading his TV setup, the Bose Smart Ultra is one of the best soundbars you can buy. Along with Dolby Atmos and Bose SimpleSync, it has 3D Spatial Audio, which would allow Dad to enjoy his movies and TV shows with precise detail.

Below, check out the best Father's Day gift ideas from Bose's sale worth shopping now.

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar Bose Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar Bose's top-of-the-line soundbar separates instruments, dialogue, and effects, and places them in different parts of a room for a truly immersive spatial audio experience. A.I. Dialogue Mode automatically balances voice and surround sound for ultra-crisp vocal clarity. $899 $799 Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Bose Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Get $100 off the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at its lowest price right now. With Dolby Atmos, this soundbar delivers shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music. $499 $399 Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Bose Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones These noise cancelling headphones feature Quiet Mode, Aware Mode and Immersion Mode, which combines full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio. CustomTune technology offers personalized sound, shaped to you. $429 $379 Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Bose Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds With nine soft eartips and stability bands, these Bose earbuds have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Focus with noise cancellation in Quiet Mode, hear your surroundings in Aware Mode, and engage in full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio using Immersion Mode. $299 $249 Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Headphones Bose Bose QuietComfort Headphones These wireless headphones offer superior noise cancellation with an option to block out all outside noise or to let it pass through so you can hear the world around you. All those perks, along with Bose's signature audio and a lengthy listening time, make these the perfect headphones for office work at home and on the go. $349 $249 Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

