19 Father's Day Gifts to Help Him Have a Hot Dad Summer
What do George Clooney, Neil Patrick Harris, Denzel Washington and Jason Momoa all have in common? They're all fathers that make us swoon. If the swoon-worthy guy you're partnered up with is also a dad, we've got some ideas for the perfect Father's Day gift.
The weather won't be the only thing sizzling in the coming months, because it's shaping up to be a Hot Dad Summer. This gift guide has ideas for dads who take pride in their appearance and put the work in to make sure they're always looking good. From top-of-the-line skincare and haircare to fashionable clothes and accessories that will elevate his style, he's sure to appreciate these presents.
Whether he's a new dad or a silver fox, these are the gifts he will want this Father's Day, Sunday, June 18. Below, shop 19 gifts from stylish watches to the best colognes and everything else in between.
A luxurious sleeping set complete with a silk robe and silk shorts is sure to make him smile.
Dad can feel comfy and cozy while sipping his morning pour-over coffee when he wears these UGG slippers.
Being a hot dad isn't just about looking good, it's about smelling good, too. This limited-edition Father's Day set from Dior comes with their signature Sauvage Eau de Parfum and a mini travel size one for when he's on-the-go.
Dad will love slipping into these fresh new kicks from Nike.
A nice belt can always elevate an outfit, like this one from Tommy Hilfiger.
He's going to need a new set of shades to protect that handsome face from the beautiful, summer sunshine.
There's something about a sleek baseball cap that can pull a whole look together.
Dad can look fly even when he is wearing his comfy clothes with these highly-rated joggers from Nordstrom.
Add to Dad's watch collection with this gorgeous gold time piece from Citizen Watches. Right now they're offering 25% off for Father's Day.
A wallet is a wardrobe staple him. Getting him this high-quality, unique and vibrant wallet from Burberry is a present he will use for years.
For dads particular about their hair, gift this styling cream from Living Proof. It provides volume and texture while lightly holding hair in place.
If he prefers an at-home shave, he can get the salon experience with this shaving kit from Bevel. It has a silky shaving cream, fancy razor, shaving brush and more.
The coolest dads know you can't just use any old luggage. You need to travel in style, like with this gorgeous bag from Kenneth Cole.
This men's skincare set from Kiehl's can help revive and awaken skin. The set includes a scrub, lotion, face wash and lip balm.
Tap into the masculine, musky tones of Georgia Armani's scents with the classic Acqua Di Gio cologne.
Folding up to store in a convenient pouch, this grooming kit has everything he needs to groom his face, hands and feet. The stainless steel tools include nail clippers, toenail clippers, tweezers, scissors and more.
These leather boots will become one of his wardrobe staples. You can get them in four different leather colors.
Any dad that commutes for work or frequently travels will get plenty of use out of this sleek leather backpack. Along with its attractive style, it has plenty of pockets and compartments to keep him organized.
He will smell intoxicating thanks to this rum-scented body lotion that also helps hydrate skin.
