19 Father's Day Gifts to Help Him Have a Hot Dad Summer

What do George Clooney, Neil Patrick Harris, Denzel Washington and Jason Momoa all have in common? They're all fathers that make us swoon. If the swoon-worthy guy you're partnered up with is also a dad, we've got some ideas for the perfect Father's Day gift.

The weather won't be the only thing sizzling in the coming months, because it's shaping up to be a Hot Dad Summer. This gift guide has ideas for dads who take pride in their appearance and put the work in to make sure they're always looking good. From top-of-the-line skincare and haircare to fashionable clothes and accessories that will elevate his style, he's sure to appreciate these presents.

Whether he's a new dad or a silver fox, these are the gifts he will want this Father's Day, Sunday, June 18. Below, shop 19 gifts from stylish watches to the best colognes and everything else in between.

UGG Ascot Slipper Nordstrom UGG Ascot Slipper Dad can feel comfy and cozy while sipping his morning pour-over coffee when he wears these UGG slippers. $110 Shop Now

Citizen Crystal Watch Citizen Watches Citizen Crystal Watch Add to Dad's watch collection with this gorgeous gold time piece from Citizen Watches. Right now they're offering 25% off for Father's Day. $550 $413 Shop Now

Samsonite Classic Leather Slim Backpack Amazon Samsonite Classic Leather Slim Backpack Any dad that commutes for work or frequently travels will get plenty of use out of this sleek leather backpack. Along with its attractive style, it has plenty of pockets and compartments to keep him organized. $170 $116 Shop Now

