Shopping

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Men's Watches: Citizen, Fossil, Timex and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Prime Day Deals on Watches
Getty

Prime Day may not officially start until July 11, but Amazon has already released tons of deep discounts on clothing and accessories to build your wardrobe for summer. While you count down to the huge sale event, you can get a head start with early Prime Day deals on men's watches that Amazon just released today. 

Shop Prime Day Watch Deals

It's the perfect time to save on a luxury watch with epic deals on stylish timepieces from popular men's watch brands. We've found Prime Day deals on Citizen, Fossil, Bulova and Timex watches of all shapes, sizes and styles. There are even some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen this year. 

Watches can quickly enhance any outfit, no matter your style. There’s always room for a new timepiece in your collection, so be sure to take advantage of these deals before time runs out. Below, shop the best men's watch deals on Amazon that are available ahead of Prime Day.

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Men's Watches

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Citizen Men's Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon
Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Work ready or weekend casual, the Croso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.

$230$196
Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band
Fossil Men's Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Chronograph Watch
Amazon
Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.

$160$91
Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Mens Watch
Amazon
Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping.

$375$220
Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch
Citizen Men's Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon
Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch

With luminous hands and an anti-reflective mineral crystal display, the timeless styling of this watch effortlessly takes you from work to play. 

$525$341
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

This slim and stylish timepiece from Michael Kors is eye-catching without being gaudy. This watch is available in 19 different colors and a perfect gift for dad.

$200$90
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 is a perfect gift idea, with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. 

$499$429
Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff
Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff
Amazon
Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff

Save 30% on this ageless, American style from Fossil. Offering a stainless steel case with silver and brown dial, this watch is long-lasting and durable.

$115$82
Bulova Classic Sutton 4-Hand Automatic Watch
Bulova Men's Classic Sutton 4-Hand Automatic Watch
Amazon
Bulova Classic Sutton 4-Hand Automatic Watch

Inspired by vintage design, Bulova's classic watches achieve a tailored, understated look that's always in style.

$495$371
Fossil Nate Watch
Fossil Nate Men's Watch
Amazon
Fossil Nate Watch

For a bold, oversized look that's certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.

$180$104
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch

The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. 

$250$155
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Amazon
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

A classic watch at a price you can't beat. 

$66$44

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 48% On Coleman Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Stoves & More

Save 40% on 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Official Guide

Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and More at Amazon

Best Prime Day Dyson Deals: Save Up to 30% On Vacuums & Air Purifiers

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses — Shop Top Summer Styles

Walmart Plus Week Kicks Off July 10: Here's What You Need to Know

The Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals for a Summer Home Refresh

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Ring Video Doorbells to Shop Now