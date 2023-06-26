The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Men's Watches: Citizen, Fossil, Timex and More
Prime Day may not officially start until July 11, but Amazon has already released tons of deep discounts on clothing and accessories to build your wardrobe for summer. While you count down to the huge sale event, you can get a head start with early Prime Day deals on men's watches that Amazon just released today.
It's the perfect time to save on a luxury watch with epic deals on stylish timepieces from popular men's watch brands. We've found Prime Day deals on Citizen, Fossil, Bulova and Timex watches of all shapes, sizes and styles. There are even some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen this year.
Watches can quickly enhance any outfit, no matter your style. There’s always room for a new timepiece in your collection, so be sure to take advantage of these deals before time runs out. Below, shop the best men's watch deals on Amazon that are available ahead of Prime Day.
The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Men's Watches
Work ready or weekend casual, the Croso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.
Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.
Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping.
With luminous hands and an anti-reflective mineral crystal display, the timeless styling of this watch effortlessly takes you from work to play.
This slim and stylish timepiece from Michael Kors is eye-catching without being gaudy. This watch is available in 19 different colors and a perfect gift for dad.
Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 is a perfect gift idea, with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
Save 30% on this ageless, American style from Fossil. Offering a stainless steel case with silver and brown dial, this watch is long-lasting and durable.
Inspired by vintage design, Bulova's classic watches achieve a tailored, understated look that's always in style.
For a bold, oversized look that's certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker.
A classic watch at a price you can't beat.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
