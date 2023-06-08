Wayfair Father's Day Sale: Save Up to 65% on Grills, Smokers, Grilling Accessories and More
Every year, Father's Day brings a perfect excuse for some summertime grilling. The grill master dads out there love firing up the gas grill or charcoal grill to really get the backyard barbecue going. This favorite past-time of fathers is great for us too, because it means we get to eat some delicious juicy burgers and sizzling hot dogs.
If it's time for Dad's grill to get an update, Wayfair's Father's Day Deals are the perfect excuse to buy Dad a new and upgraded grill that he will love. Not only will you save up to 65%, but this is also a Father's Day present Dad can use again and again through the years. Along with traditional grills, Wayfair is offering discounts on smokers, portable grills, fryers, griddles and grilling tools for Father's Day.
While shopping on Wayfair, you can also stock up on the things like outdoor rugs, patio furniture and other things to make a summertime BBQ party just right. Wayfair's sale, closeout and open box sections are full of amazing deals to shop right now.
With hundreds of deals to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. Below, we've rounded up the best deals for your Dad that will be hit this Father's Day 2023, Sunday, June 18.
It looks like a retro lunch box, but take off the wooden lid and you'll find a grill. Ideal for one or two burgers, this would be great for the dad who loves to spend his weekend camping.
This 6-burner grill gives Dad plenty of space to cook up delicious delicacies for the entire neighborhood. There's also a side burner for even more room.
This grill basically does it all. With advanced technology, the Weber Genesis 325s can grill, it can roast, bake, steam and stir fry. Pick from three different colors.
Any grill master dad will adore this grilling tool set from Cuisinart that has everything he'll need to improve his grilling game.
Dad can feed a crowd with this griddle that can handle 44 hot dogs, 18 burgers or 12 steaks. The griddle style will also allow him to prepare different types of foods, like eggs or pancakes.
If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill for Dad, try this Weber grill for all his warm-weather outings — happy hour, spring cookouts, summer BBQs and more.
Elevate Dad's Thanksgiving turkey this year by gifting this turkey fryer.
Portable and perfect for the dad who loves an outdoor adventure, this Cuisinart grill can be used at home or on the go.
Just imaging the delicious smoked briskets and ribs Dad can make in this compact wood smoker.
Here's a unique find for Father's Day. The portable grill is made from clay to help retain heat and cook kebabs or hamburgers to perfection.
For Dads who are serious about smoking, upgrade their set-up with this vertical electrical smoker. Dad can have smoked veggies, cheeses and meats in no time.
Dad can whip up burgers and brats or slowly smoke some tender meats with this griller and smoker duo from Royal Gourmet.
Small spaces are no problem with this portable and foldable grill.
Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.
