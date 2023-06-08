Every year, Father's Day brings a perfect excuse for some summertime grilling. The grill master dads out there love firing up the gas grill or charcoal grill to really get the backyard barbecue going. This favorite past-time of fathers is great for us too, because it means we get to eat some delicious juicy burgers and sizzling hot dogs.

If it's time for Dad's grill to get an update, Wayfair's Father's Day Deals are the perfect excuse to buy Dad a new and upgraded grill that he will love. Not only will you save up to 65%, but this is also a Father's Day present Dad can use again and again through the years. Along with traditional grills, Wayfair is offering discounts on smokers, portable grills, fryers, griddles and grilling tools for Father's Day.

Shop Wayfair Father's Day Deals

While shopping on Wayfair, you can also stock up on the things like outdoor rugs, patio furniture and other things to make a summertime BBQ party just right. Wayfair's sale, closeout and open box sections are full of amazing deals to shop right now.

With hundreds of deals to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. Below, we've rounded up the best deals for your Dad that will be hit this Father's Day 2023, Sunday, June 18.

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

