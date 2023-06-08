Shopping

Wayfair Father's Day Sale: Save Up to 65% on Grills, Smokers, Grilling Accessories and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair Father's Day Sale: Save Up to 30% on Grills and More
Getty

Every year, Father's Day brings a perfect excuse for some summertime grilling. The grill master dads out there love firing up the gas grill or charcoal grill to really get the backyard barbecue going. This favorite past-time of fathers is great for us too, because it means we get to eat some delicious juicy burgers and sizzling hot dogs.

If it's time for Dad's grill to get an update, Wayfair's Father's Day Deals are the perfect excuse to buy Dad a new and upgraded grill that he will love. Not only will you save up to 65%, but this is also a Father's Day present Dad can use again and again through the years. Along with traditional grills, Wayfair is offering discounts on smokers, portable grills, fryers, griddles and grilling tools for Father's Day.

Shop Wayfair Father's Day Deals

While shopping on Wayfair, you can also stock up on the things like outdoor rugs, patio furniture and other things to make a summertime BBQ party just right. Wayfair's sale, closeout and open box sections are full of amazing deals to shop right now. 

With hundreds of deals to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. Below, we've rounded up the best deals for your Dad that will be hit this Father's Day 2023, Sunday, June 18.

Cuisinart Single Burner Portable Liquid Propane 9000 BTU Gas Grill
Cuisinart Single Burner Portable Liquid Propane 9000 BTU Gas Grill
Wayfair
Cuisinart Single Burner Portable Liquid Propane 9000 BTU Gas Grill

It looks like a retro lunch box, but take off the wooden lid and you'll find a grill. Ideal for one or two burgers, this would be great for the dad who loves to spend his weekend camping. 

$220$189
Monument Grills 6-Burner Gas Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet
Monument Grills 6-Burner Gas Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet
Wayfair
Monument Grills 6-Burner Gas Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet

This 6-burner grill gives Dad plenty of space to cook up delicious delicacies for the entire neighborhood. There's also a side burner for even more room.

$769$659
Weber 3-Burner Genesis 325s Gas Grill
Weber 3-Burner Genesis 325s Gas Grill
Wayfair
Weber 3-Burner Genesis 325s Gas Grill

This grill basically does it all. With advanced technology, the Weber Genesis 325s can grill, it can roast, bake, steam and stir fry. Pick from three different colors. 

$1,149$899
Cuisinart Grilling Tool Set
Cuisinart Grilling Tool Set
Wayfair
Cuisinart Grilling Tool Set

Any grill master dad will adore this grilling tool set from Cuisinart that has everything he'll need to improve his grilling game. 

$43$33
Blackstone 28" Steel Griddle with Cover & Shelf
Blackstone 28" Steel Griddle with Cover & Shelf
Wayfair
Blackstone 28" Steel Griddle with Cover & Shelf

Dad can feed a crowd with this griddle that can handle 44 hot dogs, 18 burgers or 12 steaks. The griddle style will also allow him to prepare different types of foods, like eggs or pancakes. 

$250$225
Weber 22" Original Kettle
Weber 22" Original Kettle
Wayfair
Weber 22" Original Kettle

If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill for Dad, try this Weber grill for all his warm-weather outings — happy hour, spring cookouts, summer BBQs and more. 

$149$139
XtremepowerUS 30Qt 1-Burner Propane Turkey Fryer
XtremepowerUS 30Qt 1-Burner Propane Turkey Fryer
Wayfair
XtremepowerUS 30Qt 1-Burner Propane Turkey Fryer

Elevate Dad's Thanksgiving turkey this year by gifting this turkey fryer. 

$300$93
Cuisinart 15.5" Grillster 1-Burner Propane Portable Gas Grill
Cuisinart 15.5" Grillster 1-Burner Propane Portable Gas Grill
Wayfair
Cuisinart 15.5" Grillster 1-Burner Propane Portable Gas Grill

Portable and perfect for the dad who loves an outdoor adventure, this Cuisinart grill can be used at home or on the go. 

$140$120
Country Smokers 17.5" Wood Pellet Grill
Country Smokers 17.5" Wood Pellet Grill
Wayfair
Country Smokers 17.5" Wood Pellet Grill

Just imaging the delicious smoked briskets and ribs Dad can make in this compact wood smoker. 

$260$225
Fire Sense 17.5" HotSpot Large Yakatori Charcoal Grill
Fire Sense 17.5" HotSpot Large Yakatori Charcoal Grill
Wayfair
Fire Sense 17.5" HotSpot Large Yakatori Charcoal Grill

Here's a unique find for Father's Day. The portable grill is made from clay to help retain heat and cook kebabs or hamburgers to perfection.

$100$51
Cuisinart Vertical Electric 965 Square Inches Smoker
Cuisinart Vertical Electric 965 Square Inches Smoker
Wayfair
Cuisinart Vertical Electric 965 Square Inches Smoker

For Dads who are serious about smoking, upgrade their set-up with this vertical electrical smoker. Dad can have smoked veggies, cheeses and meats in no time.

$280$251
Royal Gourmet 30" Barrel Charcoal Grill with Smoker
Royal Gourmet 30" Barrel Charcoal Grill with Smoker
Wayfair
Royal Gourmet 30" Barrel Charcoal Grill with Smoker

Dad can whip up burgers and brats or slowly smoke some tender meats with this griller and smoker duo from Royal Gourmet. 

$160$131
BBQ Croc Easy Portable Grill with Folding Legs
BBQ Croc Easy Portable Grill with Folding Legs
Wayfair
BBQ Croc Easy Portable Grill with Folding Legs

Small spaces are no problem with this portable and foldable grill. 

$80$70

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Rack Has Father's Day Gifts on Sale Starting at $15

Amazon Has a Secret Sale on Watches to Give Dad on Father's Day

The Best Father's Day Appliance Deals at Samsung Right Now

Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Allbirds Sneakers for Father's Day

Father's Day Gift Guide: What to Gift Dad This Year

Father's Day Gift Guide 2023: Find the Best Gift for Every Type of Dad

Solo Stove Fire Pits Are 45% Off Just in Time for Father's Day