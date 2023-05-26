Best Memorial Day Outdoor Grill Deals for Your Summer Barbecues: Shop Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and More
Nothing says Memorial Day weekend quite like setting up the grill outside and enjoying the first BBQ of the season. Right now is one of the best times to find quality grill deals (some that might arrive just in time for the holiday) from top brands like Weber, Cuisinart and Char-Broil. From wood pellet grills and smoker sets to classic propane grills, charcoal grills, and even electric grills, we've found various Memorial Day deals on outdoor grills worth shopping for.
Getting a grill in time for Memorial Day means there'll be plenty of beautiful days this summer to enjoy those backyard barbecues. If your perfect Memorial Day weekend includes grilling and chilling in the backyard, you need one of these top-rated grills that you can buy on sale right now. You can prepare delicious meals and test out new recipes with the best grill deals from Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and more.
Regardless of whether you've recently transformed your entire patio or backyard ahead of summer 2023, you can upgrade your outdoor cooking space in time for warmer days. Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day deals on outdoor grills.
The Best Outdoor Grill Deals
Grill, smoke and keep your food warm with this grill from Royal Gourmet that does it all. Right now you can get it for $100.
If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your warm-weather outings — happy hour, spring cookouts, summer BBQs and more.
Think of all the delicious tender meats you'll be able to smoke in this Char-Broil Bullet Charcoal Smoker.
This 372 sq. ft. grill will be the star of all your BBQs. The cooking surface is large enough to grill 20 burgers and has a 201-square-inch warming rack. With this grill, you can sear steaks, burgers, chicken, and more to restaurant-quality sear marks with the help of heavy-duty cast iron grates that retain heat exceptionally well.
The Char-Broil electric grill is an easy-to-use grill that'll evenly cook your meat and veggies. You don't have to worry about gas or charcoal, just plug it in and get to cookin'.
Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control for the perfect flavor.
With this small portable grill, you can grill on the go. NomadiQ grills are lightweight and portable and can be used anywhere for the weekend: camp, tailgate, RV, boat, and many more.
The Weber Performer Charcoal Grill has an electronic Touch-N-Go gas ignition system, so you can easily start this up and get to grilling even faster. Plus, there's even a thermometer built into the lid.
This Weber gas grill gets rid of grease drips to protect your burners. Plus, all the burners consistently heat your food, so all your hot dogs and burgers will be done at the same time.
You can get a lot of grilling done this summer thanks to the 6-burner, one sear burner and one side burner set up on this propane gas grill by Royal Gourmet.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now
Save Up to 60% On Patio Furniture at Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale
The 31 Best Walmart Memorial Day Deals to Shop This Weekend
Tata Harper's Memorial Day Sale Is Here — Shop These Celeb-Loved Picks
Save Up to 30% On Everlane's Summer-Ready Wardrobe Essentials
The Best Deals to Shop from Wayfair's Memorial Day Weekend Sale
Get up to 55% off Adidas Sneakers and Clothing for Summer
The Best Memorial Day AirPods Deals to Shop This Weekend
Save Up to 30% On Dyson Vacuums & Fans at Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale
The Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals on iRobot Roombas and Robot Vacuums