Nothing says Memorial Day weekend quite like setting up the grill outside and enjoying the first BBQ of the season. Right now is one of the best times to find quality grill deals (some that might arrive just in time for the holiday) from top brands like Weber, Cuisinart and Char-Broil. From wood pellet grills and smoker sets to classic propane grills, charcoal grills, and even electric grills, we've found various Memorial Day deals on outdoor grills worth shopping for.

Getting a grill in time for Memorial Day means there'll be plenty of beautiful days this summer to enjoy those backyard barbecues. If your perfect Memorial Day weekend includes grilling and chilling in the backyard, you need one of these top-rated grills that you can buy on sale right now. You can prepare delicious meals and test out new recipes with the best grill deals from Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and more.

Regardless of whether you've recently transformed your entire patio or backyard ahead of summer 2023, you can upgrade your outdoor cooking space in time for warmer days. Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day deals on outdoor grills.

The Best Outdoor Grill Deals

Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill Walmart Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill This 372 sq. ft. grill will be the star of all your BBQs. The cooking surface is large enough to grill 20 burgers and has a 201-square-inch warming rack. With this grill, you can sear steaks, burgers, chicken, and more to restaurant-quality sear marks with the help of heavy-duty cast iron grates that retain heat exceptionally well. $107 $96 Shop Now

Weber Performer Charcoal Grill Wayfair Weber Performer Charcoal Grill The Weber Performer Charcoal Grill has an electronic Touch-N-Go gas ignition system, so you can easily start this up and get to grilling even faster. Plus, there's even a thermometer built into the lid. $649 $549 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

