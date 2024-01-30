It's a fact: Smoked meat and football just go together.

And with the 2024 Super Bowl matchup announced, it's time to get ready for the big game on Feb. 11. Whether you're hosting a party to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers or spending the day focused on the TV with the family, a smoker is an investment you'll get good use out of for years to come. But if you think you need a backyard and plenty of space to smoke meat, think again, because GE sells an indoor smoker. Now you can benefit from the delicious taste of home-smoked meats and fish, no matter the size of your kitchen.

The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is a countertop appliance that turns real wood smoke into warm air. It has six preset smoking functions for brisket, pork ribs, pork butt, chicken wings, chicken breast and salmon. It also has custom settings and a mode that keeps your food warm until you’re ready to chow down. You can choose how much of a smoky flavor you want in your meat with this appliance.

This appliance is high tech too, allowing you to set your favorite smoke mode and monitor the smoker's cooking process via an app. Or, use Amazon Alexa and Google Home for voice control.

So whether you're rooting for the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs (featuring Taylor Swift) during the Super Bowl LVIII, pick up this unique smoker now to have some great food at your watch party.