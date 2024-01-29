You may be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs these days, especially now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are a winning item. But what we're rooting for are Swift's incredible Chiefs-inspired gameday outfits and accessories.

From one-of-a-kind coats to adorable hats, the singer has taken fan style to a new level. She's sported custom, local and vintage Chiefs gear that we can only wish to own, but there are also some fashionable pieces you can get online today.

After the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, Swift was seen hugged up postgame with Kelce wearing the Mejuri Heirloom Ring.

This isn't the first time Swift has worn the stunning Mejuri ring. The star also accessorized with it on Dec. 10 at the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills. She paired it with a ring from Mazin Jewels.

Swift wore these coated Paige jeans to the Kansas City home game against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 14. "Taylor Swift proves that skinnies never go out of style," the brand cleverly states on Instagram.

If you're seeking Swift-approved Cheifs gear, pick up the Wear by Erin Andrews Vintage Throwback Windbreaker she wore on Oct. 12 at the game against the Denver Broncos.

To finish off the look with some shoes, Swift was seen rocking these Stuart Weitzman boots with a big fuzzy red coat at the Dec. 3 game against the Green Bay Packers.