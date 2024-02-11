Taylor Swift had the best reaction to watching boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs score their first touchdown during Super Bowl LVIII.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old singer watched the Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers from a suite inside Allegiant Stadium and all eyes were on her as the Missouri team accomplished their nail-biter play. The touchdown and subsequent field goal resulted in the Chiefs being up over the 49ers for the first time in the game.

Taylor could be seen screaming joyfully and jumping up and down with Ice Spice, Blake Lively and another friend, moving so excitedly that her tank top strap even falls down and out of place. Ice Spice and Lively had similar reactions to the touchdown, huddling up with Taylor and jumping in synchronized movements while cheering ecstatically.

"Taylor and co are loving it," wrote the NFL in a tweet, sharing the video of the singer's reaction.

Taylor has been expressive throughout the game, barely concealing her happiness, concern and frustration as the Chiefs struggled initially to bring their winning playoff energy and strategy to the matchup with the 49ers. At one point during the game, she was seen covering her mouth and looking away from the field.

After Travis, 34, secured a first down at a critical point in the faceoff, the NFL cut to her reaction as she patted a friend on the shoulder turned to the people behind her to celebrate the comeback play from her boyfriend.

"Yes," the 14-time GRAMMY Award winner appeared to yell as the camera followed her reaction above the crowd.

The videos have become almost as iconic as the "Karma" singer herself with fans tuning in to watch not only the game, but how Taylor reacts to each fumble, tackle and touchdown. At the beginning of the Super Bowl, cameras even picked up Taylor celebrating the Chiefs winning the coin toss by busting out some dance moves.

In the video posted by the Associated Press, Taylor sticks out her tongue and sways her hips victoriously in response to the results of the flip, which gave the Chiefs first possession of the ball for the game.

"Out there supporting her boyyy," one X user responded to the video.

Aside from watching the plays on the field, Taylor appeared to spend at least part of the game entertaining herself and those in the stadium as she took the opportunity to chug a beer when she was put on the jumbotron.

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

