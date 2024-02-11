Watch Taylor Swift Chug a Beer Like a Pro at Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift may have champagne problems but she had no issue chugging a beer at Super Bowl LVIII.

At the Las Vegas event on Sunday, the 14-time GRAMMY Award winner, 34, was put on the jumbotron during a break from the game and took the opportunity to throw back a beer in a plastic cup as the crowd watched excitedly.

In the clip, Taylor can be seen tipping her cup back in her suite alongside Ice Spice, Jason Kelce and Donna Kelce as the camera remains fixed on her for the duration of the moment and until the beer is finished.

At the end, the singer victoriously slams her cup down on a ledge with the NFL declaring her an "icon."

The video, posted by the NFL during the game, has been viewed on X -- formerly known as Twitter -- more than 4.8 million times and has received more than 12,000 retweets and nearly 60,000 likes.

"Sorry I doubted u Taylor , I wasnt familiar with your game !!!" one person wrote in response to the video.

"When u hang out with Jason too much," another fan wrote.

"W Taylor Swift, absolute icon," shared a third.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor is attending the big game in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs who are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers.

She brought along pal Blake Lively and Ice Spice, as she donned a black tank top and a red Chiefs jacket to for the face-off. Taylor was also accompanied by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift. She joined the Kelce family in their suite to watch the game, even introducing Ice Spice to Jason, who is Travis' older brother.

Taylor's appearance comes on the heels of a four-night stint performing on her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan. She wrapped up that leg of her show on Feb. 10, hightailing it to Las Vegas, Nevada's Allegiant Stadium in time for Sunday's festivities.

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers.

