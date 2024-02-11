Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are enjoying Super Bowl LVIII! As Post Malone wowed the Las Vegas crowd with an acoustic performance of "America the Beautiful," the cameras flashed to the famous pals.

As the cameras stayed on Swift and Lively, the pair wrapped their arms around each other and swayed side-to-side, before they looked up and laughed, seemingly surprised to see themselves on the big screen at the game.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

As for Malone, his performance was a hit, and ended with excited cheers from the crowd.

Swift is on hand to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. She made her way to Las Vegas days after she brought her Eras Tour to Tokyo.

On Sunday, Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium alongside Lively, Ice Spice, and her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift. She was seen in a suite chatting with Kelce's brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Kylie Kelce, as well as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

During a pregame video, Kelce reacted to conspiracy theories about his romance, telling the doubters, "You're all crazy. Every one of you...you're crazy."

Then, in another video, Kelce referenced his girlfriend's hit 2017 song "... Ready for It?" asking the cameras, "Are you ready for it?" before offering a wink to viewers.

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers.

