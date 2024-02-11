Taylor Swift Celebrates Tokyo Eras Tour Shows Ahead of 2024 Super Bowl

She's back! Taylor Swift is reflecting on her latest run of Eras Tour dates in Tokyo, Japan, after a two-month hiatus from performing.

"Tokyo!!! Those 4 shows at Tokyo Dome were so wonderful," she captioned an Instagram post on Sunday. "I’d missed you all so much and loved being on stage frolicking around with my fellow performers and band again. Thank you to everyone who lives in and around Tokyo, and everyone who traveled far and wide to be there with us. 🫶🫶🫶"

The 34-year-old songstress included a carousel of images from her show, continuing an ongoing tradition of sharing memories from each city on her record-breaking trek. For this post, Swift led with a black and white image to keep with the aesthetic of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is due for an April 19 release.

Swift did not make mention of her fan beloved "Errors Tour," in which she shakes off chaotic mishaps from the show. During her stop in Tokyo, Swift nearly slipped off her chair during "Vigilante S**t" at one point, and nearly fell off the roof of one of her set props during another show.

"I almost fell off the Folklore cabin, but I didn’t, and that's the lesson," she told the crowd after visibly slipping and recovering on a set of stairs. "My life flashed before my eyes. It’s all good, everything's fine, everything's great. I'm just so happy that I didn't fall off the Folklore cabin, you know what I mean. What a great night in Tokyo."

Following her dates in Japan, Swift is set to perform in Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria.

In the fall, she'll return to North America for shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver.

But first, she's expected to hit Sin City as a spectator for Super Bowl LVIII.

TMZ reported Saturday that Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, paid for a luxury suite so that his and Swift's family and friends can sit together at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

The outlet reported, citing sources with direct knowledge, that the Midnights singer's mom, Andrea, dad, Scott, and brother, Austin, and his girlfriend, Sydney, will sit with Travis' mom, Donna, dad, Ed, brother, Jason, and Jason's wife, Kylie. TMZ also reported that some of Taylor's friends will also tag along, though it's unclear if it'll be her famous friends. It should also be noted Swift has not officially said whether or not she's attending, but logistically speaking it's definitely possible.

