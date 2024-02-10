News

Where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Family Is Sitting for Super Bowl LVIII

By Miguel A. Melendez
Published: 10:03 AM PST, February 10, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Travis Kelce still hasn't set foot at Super Bowl LVIII and he already pulled off a suite sweet move.

TMZ reported Saturday that the NFL star pulled the trigger and footed the bill for a luxury suite so that his and Taylor Swift's family and friends can sit together at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Chiefs are taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

The outlet reported, citing sources with direct knowledge, that the Midnights singer's mom, Andrea, dad, Scott, and brother, Austin, and his girlfriend, Sydney, will sit with Travis' mom, Donna, dad, Ed, brother, Jason, and Jason's wife, Kylie. TMZ also reported that some of  Taylor's friends will also tag along, though it's unclear if it'll be her famous friends. It should also be noted Swift has not officially said whether or not she's attending, but logistically speaking it's definitely possible. 

As for the price tag of the luxury suite, there are reports that the price can range from $180,000 for four tickets and as much as $1.8 million for 20 tickets. According to DAZN, each suite can accommodate up to 22 people. The suite includes a full-service bar, private lounge, kitchenette and bathroom. And, yes, there's all-you-can-eat grub and drinks -- like wagyu beef hotdogs, BBQ burnt end burritos, carne asada fries and more.

Video

Travis Kelce Says It's Been 'Fun' Exposing Swifties to Football

Kelce had previously alluded on his New Heights podcast that his Super Bowl appearance is costing him a pretty penny.

"I'm not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I'm spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come," he said.

In any event, at least mama Kelce won't have to sit in the stands. She had previously said on the Today Show that sitting in a suite seemed unlikely due to sticker shock.

"Well, you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars," she said. "So, I have a feeling I'm not in a box. I have a feeling I'm in the stands."

Not anymore! 

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Video

What Dwayne Johnson Thinks of Travis Kelce’s Future in Hollywood (Exclusive)
Why Travis Kelce Thinks People Are Fascinated With His Relationship

News

Why Travis Kelce Thinks People Are Fascinated With His Relationship

Every Time Travis Kelce Proved He Is a Style Star: See His Best Looks

News

Every Time Travis Kelce Proved He Is a Style Star: See His Best Looks

Kylie Kelce on Whether Her Kids Will Attend Super Bowl

Super Bowl

Kylie Kelce on Whether Her Kids Will Attend Super Bowl

Related Photos
Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at the Chiefs Games
13 Photos
Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at the Chiefs Games

Tags: