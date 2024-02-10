Travis Kelce still hasn't set foot at Super Bowl LVIII and he already pulled off a suite sweet move.

TMZ reported Saturday that the NFL star pulled the trigger and footed the bill for a luxury suite so that his and Taylor Swift's family and friends can sit together at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Chiefs are taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

The outlet reported, citing sources with direct knowledge, that the Midnights singer's mom, Andrea, dad, Scott, and brother, Austin, and his girlfriend, Sydney, will sit with Travis' mom, Donna, dad, Ed, brother, Jason, and Jason's wife, Kylie. TMZ also reported that some of Taylor's friends will also tag along, though it's unclear if it'll be her famous friends. It should also be noted Swift has not officially said whether or not she's attending, but logistically speaking it's definitely possible.

As for the price tag of the luxury suite, there are reports that the price can range from $180,000 for four tickets and as much as $1.8 million for 20 tickets. According to DAZN, each suite can accommodate up to 22 people. The suite includes a full-service bar, private lounge, kitchenette and bathroom. And, yes, there's all-you-can-eat grub and drinks -- like wagyu beef hotdogs, BBQ burnt end burritos, carne asada fries and more.

Kelce had previously alluded on his New Heights podcast that his Super Bowl appearance is costing him a pretty penny.

"I'm not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I'm spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come," he said.

In any event, at least mama Kelce won't have to sit in the stands. She had previously said on the Today Show that sitting in a suite seemed unlikely due to sticker shock.

"Well, you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars," she said. "So, I have a feeling I'm not in a box. I have a feeling I'm in the stands."

Not anymore!

Super Bowl LVIII is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers.

