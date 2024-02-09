Travis Kelce will have quite the cheering section at the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII -- but it won't include three of his tiniest fans. Kylie Kelce, the wife of Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, says that they won't be bringing their three young daughters -- Travis' nieces -- to Las Vegas for the festivities this weekend.

"They will be at home," Kylie tells People, explaining that she generally keeps the little ones out of the stands "as long as dad's not playing."

"I think it's a little bit controversial but even during regular season games, I don't take the girls to every game. They're still very young," she adds. "A stadium with thousands of people can be overwhelming and there's three of them. It can get hectic, it's just a lot."

Kylie and Jason, who tied the knot in 2018, share three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

"I love to do things that set them up for success. The thought of traveling cross-country with them [while] Jason's going to be super busy, and putting them in maybe a stressful environment, isn't ideal," she explains. "We think they'll be much, much happier to see Uncle Trav on the TV because it'll be easier to see him and they can cheer him on that way."

In the end, Kylie hopes that "Uncle Trav can feel the energy and he can put that right into the field."

As for Jason and Kylie, she confirms that they will be there to cheer Travis in person.

Travis and his Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The big game comes on the heels of Jason and Kylie's family trip to Orlando, Florida, last week, where Jason competed in the NFL Pro Bowl Games. The family of five also made a stop at Disney World, along with Jason's parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce.

"Man, I'll tell you what, I saw some of the videos," Travis admitted on his New Heights podcast with Jason this week. "A lot of FOMO man, a lot of FOMO. I missed out on that one."

Jason replied, "Disney World was fun, we missed ya."

He added, "There are some adorable videos I can't wait to show ya," eliciting a truly joyful, "Yes! Aha!" from Travis.

Still, Jason kept it real with his recap and confirmed that a day at a Disney is hardly a walk in the park for any parent with young kids.

"There is no hack," he said. "The dad hack is, have zero plans going in and just go with what the day is. Have like one or two things that you gotta hit, and outside of that, it's a wild card. The kids are gonna be very unpredictable. Know where your exits are, know where your restrooms are, and just don't count on anything going according to plan."

But the most magical part of the day came at the end of the night, as the family watched fireworks at Magic Kingdom.

"It was the most fun I've seen them have, potentially in their entire lives," Jason noted of the experience.

"I love that," Travis said. "That was the FOMO that I had. Missing out on that, seeing their smiles."

No complaints from Travis, though, as he's thrilled to have a shot at winning the first-ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday.

This year marks Travis' third Super Bowl appearance in five years, as the Chiefs hope to score back-to-back championships. The team has won the Lombardi Trophy twice already in the last five years, including in last year's matchup against Jason and the Eagles.

"For me, it is not as much pressure as it's just exciting for the challenge at hand," Travis said of the game.

"I've been in a few of these big games and it's just, they're like no other game out there, man," he continues. "There's no other feeling than being on the field, making plays in the Super Bowl. There's just no better feeling, man, than to go out there and find a way to win with your guys."

As Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, continues the four-night run of her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan, fans expect she'll fly back to the U.S. promptly after wrapping her Feb. 10 show to make it in plenty of time for the kickoff.

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

