Travis Kelce is the ultimate pro. And with that comes the ultimate respect, which is why his teammates and even his coaches don't get on him about his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach on Wednesday appeared on the Fescoe in the Morning Show on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio, where he was asked what the Swelce relationship has been like for a team on the verge of cementing their status as a dynasty.

"If you didn't go online, you would have no idea that he's in a relationship with Taylor Swift," Veach explained. "[Kelce] doesn't talk about it, players don't talk about it. You'd think you'd hear the songs at practice and all the guys getting on him, this and that, but there's such a high amount of respect for each other in this locker room."

There's no doubt about it, after Kelce and the Midnights singer initially went public with their relationship, there was the obligatory chatter. But that's to be expected for just about anyone living on cloud nine with the biggest pop star in the world. But like any world class organization, the Chiefs remained focused. Despite a shaky season, the Chiefs ultimately found their footing in the playoffs and they're now making their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years. Kelce is also looking to bring home his third Super Bowl ring.

"Honestly, after the first week or two, it never gets brought up, it never gets mentioned," Veach said of Swelce. "The only time that we realize it, is when we're looking at our phones during the TV timeout and CBS is zooming in on Taylor, you're reminded that they're together. But Travis is a straight pro and the guys treat him like that."

How Kelce's maintained steady focus as his off-the-field spotlight increased exponentially -- all the while in the middle of a budding romance with the "Anti-Hero" songstress -- has been the topic of conversation among the Kansas City media and beyond, as they marvel at the NFL star not only managing the limelight but thriving in it. And he's previously admitted that he brought the attention on himself, but with that comes a level of responsibility he's clearly accepted.

"If you're in this building you know exactly what's going on," Kelce said during a news conference ahead of the AFC Championship Game. "So you gotta compartmentalize what you're hearing and make sure that you're staying on task and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception when you walk in that building."

And he reiterated that mindset during a recent appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show.

"Everybody in this building knows my intentions," said Kelce when asked about the attention surrounding his life off the field. "Football is my main focus right now. There's a lot of people counting on me in this building, in the city and this organization. So, this is my number one focus."

That being said, there's only so much he can control. And the questions surrounding his relationship will continue to grow regardless of what's at stake. Earlier this week, while speaking to a horde of reporters at Super Bowl Media Day, Kelce once again had to answer questions about his girlfriend, with one reporter asking if he's thinking about another kind of ring should he come out victorious against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

"I'm focused on getting this ring," Kelce responded, "and that's all my mind's focused on right now."

