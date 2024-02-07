Call it what you want. Tony Romo is calling it manifestation when it comes to his apparently slip of the tongue, after mistakenly referring to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's wife during multiple NFL broadcasts.

"I root for them to get married," the 43-year-old sports commentator told reporters on Tuesday at the CBS Sports press day ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. "'Cause they're not married, guys, I was joking."

Romo first caught flak during the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs game on Dec. 10, when he called Swift Kelce's wife on air when the camera focused on Kelce, and then transitioned to show Swift in the stands. Romo quickly corrected himself, noting, "Er, I'm sorry. Girlfriend!" Another commentator humorously chimed in, "Not yet."

He made the same blunder again during the Chiefs' Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders, as ESPN shared a video of Swift cheering on Kelce. Romo stated, "And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend," prompting a playful response from play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz about Romo's past slip-ups.

While speaking to media outlets including ET on Tuesday, Romo marveled at the impact both Swift and Kelce have had on pop culture.

"It shows you Taylor's impact just on human beings and society, just that anything she says resonates," he said. "I just sit there and, you know, think about her gift and her ability to create and make something that so many people love, and I think it's just really unique to find or be around anybody on Earth who has the ability to have a talent at that level. And so Travis has the same thing as a tight end, and you know, I root for them. I like them both and I think they're both amazing people."

Beyond their respective talents, Romo also praised their respective humility.

"If you're around either one of them, you see their humble heart and the way they treat people," he gushed.

"They're just going through a relationship," he added. "To me, it's one of those things where, in a lot of ways they wish it would be, I bet, as out there, but it's just, they're both great at what they do -- it's gonna be out there. And you can't help who you love."

Kelce also addressed reporters on Monday and fielded questions about Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and whether he might be planning to purchase an engagement ring in the near future.

"I'm focused on getting this ring and that's all my mind's focused on right now," Kelce responded as he looked around the horde of reporters surrounding his booth seemingly hoping a different reporter will ask a different question.

The two-time Super Bowl champion will lead the Chiefs on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in hopes of cementing their dynasty status with a third Lombardi Trophy in five years. It's the Chiefs' fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.

Also on Media Day -- a chaotic day that brings more than 1,000 reporters and TV personalities from all over the world -- Kelce was asked about Swift making GRAMMYs history when she became the first artist ever to win Album of the Year a fourth time.

"She’s unbelievable. She's re-writing the history books herself," he said. "I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too."

As Kelce gears up for the big game, Swift is busy across the world amid a four-night stint in Tokyo, Japan, as she kicks off the next leg of her Eras Tour.

"This is just the craziest, most joyful experience," she told the audience on Wednesday, marveling at her recent history-making Album of the Year win at the GRAMMYs for her Midnights album. "And then getting to come here and then get to thank you and see you right after that happened, I'm just, I'm in a really good mood."

After wrapping her dates in Tokyo on Feb. 10, fans predict that Swift will make the quick trip back to the States to see Kelce compete in the Super Bowl the next day.

A source told ET on Monday, "Travis has never felt more supported by a significant other ever. This is just the beginning for them as a couple and many milestones are coming their way. Taylor and Travis make time for each other because they want to. They both take so much pride in the importance of family and love bringing their families and close-knit circles together. They are genuine, honest, loving and forthright with each other across the board. They both continually encourage one another to be the best that they can be."

Another source added, "Travis is in love with Taylor and he's never been happier. Taylor's feelings are mutual and she is so happy and feels comfortable with Travis. She loves that she can be open with their relationship, live her life, and enjoy this special time together."

