Taylor Swift is walking home from the 2024 GRAMMYs with some new hardware -- and a new spot in the history books. The 34-year-old songstress won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights at Sunday's ceremony -- making her the first artist ever to win four Album of the Year awards in their career.

Her Best Pop Vocal Album win was also a particularly meaningful award for the singer, as it marked her 13th GRAMMY Award. Famously, Swift considers 13 to be her lucky number, something she mentioned during her acceptance speech.

"OK, this is my 13th GRAMMY, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I’ve ever told you that," Swift quipped. "I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans."

Swift opted "to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years," which is the upcoming release of her 11th studio album.

"My brand-new album comes out April 19th. It's called The Tortured Poets Department," she said. "I'm going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Later in the show, Swift was overwhelmed by her historic moment, thanking friend and producer Jack Antonoff.

"I get to work with one of my best friends,... who is also a once-in-a-generation producer," she raved, also thanking Lana Del Rey as a "generational artist."

"I think so many female artists wouldn't be where they are without her work," she shared of her friend and fellow nominee who collaborated on the Midnights track "Snow on the Beach."

"I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life," Swift shared with the crowd, saying that those moments actually come in the creation and performances of her music. "For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this."

"Mind blown -- thank you so much!" she concluded.

The pop star was a six-time nominee at this year's ceremony -- she also earned nods for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Pop Solo Performance for "Anti-Hero"; and Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Karma (featuring Ice Spice)."

Swift already had a trio of Album of the Year wins under her belt for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore. With her Midnights nomination, Swift ties Barbra Streisand for the most nominations in the category with six. (Swift's albums Red and Evermore were also previously nominated.)

While Swift has been nominated a record-breaking number of times for Song and Record of the Year, she has yet to win in either category.

The pop luminary arrived at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday wearing a custom-made Schiaparelli gown.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

As ET previously reported, Swift was sitting with her "Snow on the Beach" collaborator, Lana Del Rey, inside the ceremony.

Despite speculation to the contrary, ET also learned that Swift would not be performing at the GRAMMYs on account of the tight turnaround on her Eras Tour. She's set to hit the stage in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 7 as she resumes her tour after a two-month hiatus.

Swift will play a four-night stint at the Tokyo Dome before, presumably, making the quick trip back to the United States to cheer for boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs in the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the GRAMMYs and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for but... unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl," Kelce shared last week, explaining why he wouldn't be on Swift's arm for the prestigious event.

After Japan, Swift is set to perform in Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria.

In the fall, she'll return to North America for shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver.

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards aired Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

