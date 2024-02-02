GRAMMYs 2024 Seating Revealed: Here's Who Will Be Next to Taylor Swift

Can this be a real thing, can it? Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey will be vibing together at Sunday's GRAMMYs, marking a sweet reunion for the "Snow on the Beach" collaborators.

The seating arrangements for the upcoming 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards have been revealed, with Swift and Del Rey set to share an intimate four-top table together inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The duo will not be positioned directly in the front row, but are among the stars closest to the stage.

No word on who Swift will have on her arm for the big night, with boyfriend Travis Kelce tied up in Super Bowl prep.

Swift is nominated in six categories at this year's ceremony, including Album of the Year for Midnights, along with Song of the Year and Record of the Year for its lead single, "Anti-Hero."

Del Rey is up for five awards, also including Album of the Year for Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd and Song of the Year for "A&W."

Additionally, both women are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance -- but ironically, not for their duet together. Del Rey is nominated for "Candy Necklace" with Jon Batiste and Swift for "Karma" featuring Ice Spice.

The women were last photographed together at the MTV EMAs on Nov. 11, 2012 in Frankfurt, Germany, when Del Rey presented Swift with the award for Best Female.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Just behind Swift is her longtime pal, Ed Sheeran, who will be sandwiched between Mark Ronson and presenter Meryl Streep. To her right will be Luke Combs' table.

Other notable tablemates include Miley Cyrus with Doja Cat, who will be positioned right in between Billie Eilish with Finneas and Kelly Clarkson with Brandy Clark. In front of them are Kylie Minogue with Troye Sivan; and Janelle Monae with Babyface. Maluma will sit with Dua Lipa; Stevie Wonder with Gladys Knight; Batiste with John Legend; Lenny Kravitz with Olivia Rodrigo; Fantasia Barrino with Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King; and Kacey Musgraves with Zach Bryan.

Courtesy of The Recording Academy ©2024 /photographer: Juliana Bernstein

Courtesy of The Recording Academy ©2024 /photographer: Juliana Bernstein

The gilded set designed by Yellow Studio was inspired by the iconic gold-plated gramophone statuette, which has become a globally recognized symbol of excellence and achievement in the music industry. A 20-foot-tall mirrored gramophone will takes center stage, surrounded by more than 750 LED tiles. Australian artist David McLeod designed bespoke CG artwork for a 100-foot wide projection screen.

A curved set of stairs connect the stage to the rose-colored nominee seating area below.

Trevor Noah returns to host for a fourth time, with previously announced performers including Burna Boy, Combs, Eilish, Billy Joel, Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Rodrigo, Travis Scott, SZA and U2. Previously announced presenters include Christina Aguilera, Samara Joy, Kravitz, Maluma, Lionel Richie, Ronson, Streep, Taylor Tomlinson, and Winfrey.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.

