The 66th GRAMMY Awards are set to be a star-studded event!

On Wednesday, presenters were announced for the upcoming awards show, and there will be plenty of A-listers on hand to help celebrate music's biggest night.

Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Lenny Kravitz, Christina Aguilera, Lionel Richie, Maluma, Mark Ronson, Taylor Tomlinson and Samara Joy make up the first round of presenters who will hand out golden gramophones to some of the biggest artists of the past year.

While Streep may seem to be an odd choice for the music-centered awards show, she's actually nominated this year in the Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording category, for her narration of Brian Selznick's Big Tree. (Not to mention, Ronson, who is nominated four times for his contributions to the Barbie soundtrack, is married to her daughter, Grace Gummer.)

There will also be a host of major music stars taking the stage to perform at this year's GRAMMYs. Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Travis Scott, SZA, Burna Boy and U2 are all set to perform.

Trevor Noah is hosting the ceremony for the fourth time, and spoke with ET this week about returning to the GRAMMYs stage.

"I love it, but I'm still as nervous. It's a really strange feeling," he admitted. "I always think that the year will come where they tell me I'm hosting and I'm like, 'Ah the GRAMMYs, let's do it.' But no. Every single time it's the same amount of nerve, same amount of excitement and anticipation."

"And I think I can see why I'm nervous," the comedian continued. "When you look at the lineup, the cast, you know, all the performers who are gonna be on, you just, you don't want to be the person who messes that whole thing up."

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

