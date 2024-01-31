Travis Kelce wishes he could be on Taylor Swift's arm at the 66th GRAMMY Awards this weekend, but he has some pretty major things happening in his own career.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end joined Pat McAfee for an interview on his eponymous talk show on Wednesday and opened up a bit about his high-profile relationship, and how it's taken both the sports and celebrity worlds by storm.

"It's exciting for me, but it's all brand new, man," Kelce said of the increased spotlight. "From having the paparazzi follow me every single day into work, to just everybody having my name on their talk show every single day, whether it's sports, whether it's not sports, you know, it's just been a crazy, crazy ride I could have never anticipated."

"But I'm having fun with it, he assured. "The majority of the world is having fun with it... All the cranky NFL fans, we're slowly bringing them in."

Swift's first Chiefs game in support of her beau came on Sept. 24, though Kelce confirmed that the pair had known each other for about a month before that. Since then, she's been a constant fixture at his games, even celebrating with him on the field after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

"Hopefully everybody realizes that we're just two people in a relationship, supporting each other and having fun with it, man, it's nothing more than that," Kelce said of Swift's support. "[No matter] how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. And we enjoy every single bit of it."

"I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the family and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year, man," he added.

And while he'd like to support Swift in turn at the upcoming GRAMMYs -- where the singer is nominated for six awards for her 2023 album, Midnights -- unfortunately his Super Bowl practice schedule won't allow him to make the trip.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the GRAMMYs and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for but... unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl and we got a week," he shared.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kelce admitted that, as he prepares for the big game, he's had to "take a step back" in terms of his public persona and focus on football.

"Everybody in this building knows my intentions," he said. "Football is my main focus right now. There's a lot of people counting on me in this building, in this city and in this organization. This is my number one focus."

"It's in my heart to be able to pour everything I've got out there on the field," he continued. "People can perceive what they want. But I want to make sure that the guys, the men and women in this building, knew that I was 100 percent focused on this team and getting this team to where we are, where we're going next week."

"I had to look back, take a step back and really see how I was, you know, portraying myself to the world, and just to make sure that everybody knew I was focused, all while still enjoying my life off the field," he shared.

