Sunday was a fairytale for Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is opening up about his meaningful celebration following the team's AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens, which included touching moments with his family and with girlfriend Taylor Swift on the field.

Travis said on Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast that, even though their big win came on an away game, "the only people that mattered" were right there with him.

"Friends, family and the people that came on the f**king flight with us. That's all I give a s**t about," he told his brother, Jason Kelce, on the podcast. "All the extra is just for show, I guess. I only cared about seeing you guys and having fun with the guys we just won the game with."

Taylor was on hand for the occasion with his family members -- including brother Jason, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, mom Donna Kelce -- and took to the field after the match for a few celebratory kisses. The couple also publicly exchanged "I love yous" in front of the cameras.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Reflecting on the moment together, Jason said to Travis, "We had the whole family down on the field. We had me, mom, dad, Taylor, everybody was down there."

He continued, asking, "How has this moment compared to other AFC Championships, especially with the way the whole season's gone I guess?"

The Chiefs have previously won the Lamar Hunt trophy on their home turf at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

"Man, I guess it feels a little bit sweeter," Travis admitted. "I don't want to rip out anybody's heart in K.C., but this road to where we are now has been more of a challenge, which means you have to overcome more, which means it kinda means a little bit more. And although I cherish all the games that I play in Arrowhead -- every single one of them, baby -- this one meant a lot, man. It meant a lot because of the guys we had and how we persevered through a lot of the things that we weren't, you know, we weren't doing during the season. It just felt that much better with those guys. You could feel it in the locker room afterwards. You could feel it on the plane ride home."

Rob Carr/Getty Images

In a video shared by Inside the NFL this week, Travis can be seen approaching Taylor on the field to tell her goodbye as he heads off to "enjoy with the guys," telling her he loves her and giving a big hug and a kiss before he goes.

On Wednesday, Travis opened up about the special memories he made with his teammates that night.

"Typically after you win one at home, you just go straight from the field to your house or to wherever your family is off the field," he explained. "This one, we got to have an entire two-hour flight to ourselves where it was just us partying on the freaking plane back home, man, and it was electric. It was awesome. We had the coaches coming back to where the players were and just reminiscing on the season and enjoying every single bit of being around each other and what we had just accomplished yet again for the second year straight and we got a special group, man. That's why this one feels that much better."

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Now, the Chiefs are Super Bowl LVIII-bound to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will mark the team's third time at the big game in five years. The Chiefs previously won the Vince Lombardi trophy in 2023, 2020 (notably beating the 49ers) and, before that, in 1970.

"As we talked about after the game, it's just one more now," Jason told his brother on New Heights.

"Uno mas," Travis replied. "Let's go and get it, baby."

The Kelce men shared an emotional exchange on Sunday, as Jason hugged his younger brother on the field and said, "You're the best in the world."

Regarding their last game of the season, Travis was fired up about the competition.

"We're gonna have our hands full, baby," he said of the 49ers. "It's gonna be a hell of a f**king Super Bowl, I know that."

Elsewhere in the episode, Jason joked that congratulations were in order for Taylor on her first season as a fan in the NFL.

"Shout-out to the newest member of the Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year," Jason teased.

The joke drew a big laugh from Travis, who responded with "Shout out to Tay. Thanks for joining the team."