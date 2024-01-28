Jason Kelce brought the brotherly love as he supported Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship game on Sunday.

For the match-off, Jason repped his brother in a "Big Yeti" T-shirt, a nod to Travis' childhood sports nickname. Adding more flare to the look, Jason rocked a floral shirt with red and yellow leaves and a Chiefs beanie.

Jason's full look was captured as he posed for a picture inside of M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

"We ready!" the politician captioned the social media photo of him smiling alongside Jason.

The Chiefs went on to beat the Ravens 17-10, securing their place in this year's Super Bowl, marking their return after winning the Super Bowl last year against Jason's Philadelphia Eagles.

Jason met his brother on the field after the Chiefs' victory and the pair embraced. Jason could be heard telling his younger brother, "You're the best in world," as both men got somewhat emotional over the situation.

Also in attendance (and in support of her lover) was Taylor Swift. Taylor was pictured in the suites alongside Brittany Mahomes, Keleigh Teller and Cara Delevingne. Travis' parents Donna and Ed Kelce were also on hand to watch as the tight end set a new NFL record for most playoff receptions in post-season history.

Jason's energy in the stadium was much different than last week's game, where he celebrated shirtless inside and outside of the suites in Buffalo, New York.

Travis's older brother went viral as he chugged beers, took his shirt off, celebrated in the stands with fans, and helped a little Taylor Swift fan share a moment with her idol.

Last week's game also marked the first time that Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, had the chance to meet the GRAMMY-winning singer. During Wednesday's New Heights podcast, Jason revealed that his wife told him to be on his best behavior ahead of the moment. He did not listen.

"She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," Jason said. "She was like, 'Do not. Be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie, when I met you, the first day I met you, I was black-out drunk and fell asleep at the bar.' This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression... This is my best chance."

The admission sent Travis into a fit of hysterics, as he responded, "That s**t was classic."

As it turns out, Jason's plan apparently worked.

"Ah, man, well," Travis continues. "Tay says she absolutely loved you."

Jason also went on to explain how he ended up partying with the Bills Mafia.

"Here's what happened," he explained. "I wanted to take my shirt off at the tailgate. And because we kinda got pushback on the tailgate front, I didn't get to have my shirt off there and then when I entered the box, I noticed, 'Hey, I can jump out of this box and I'll be outside, and if I take my shirt off. then I'm outside and I'm part of the Buffalo Bills pageantry.'"

He continued, "Dude, it was something about the entire day. I got caught up in the magic of Bills Mafia. It is -- it is electric. The energy, the shenanigans. I'm like, 'I gotta have my shirt off at some point.'"

