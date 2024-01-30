No distractions here! Travis Kelce's coach, Andy Reid, is issuing high praise for the way his player has handled his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift throughout the NFL season.

"She's been great," the Super Bowl LVIII-bound Kansas City Chiefs coach said in an interview with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray on the trio's latest Let's Go! podcast.

"Listen, she's a good girl and I'm happy for Trav, and there has been no distraction that way at all," he shared. "Trav's handled it right, she's handled it right, and we just move forward, so it hasn't been a problem at all."

Reid has his own history with the Swift family after previously serving as the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012. The singer grew up nearby -- on a Christmas Tree farm in West Reading, Pennsylvania -- and her dad, Scott Swift, has been a longtime Birds fan.

"I knew her before, from Philadelphia," Reid reiterated on the podcast. "Her dad played at [the University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy, so I had met him there, and her."

The 65-year-old coach couldn't help but rib Travis a little bit over his history with the Swifts.

"That was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him," he joked. "She told him, 'I know your coach.' And he went, 'No! Come on.'"

The 34-year-old tight end previously opened up about bonding with his girlfriend's dad over their shared love of the game.

On a November episode of his New Heights podcast -- which is co-hosted by Travis and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce -- the siblings jokingly squabbled about the discrepancy in Scott's team loyalty after he was spotted wearing a Chiefs lanyard at one of Taylor's shows.

"Got him over to the good side, baby," Travis teased. "Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over."

"What are we doing, Scott?" Jason retorted. "You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous."

Travis then revealed that he had shared face time with Mr. Swift while dining together during the Argentina stop on Taylor's Eras Tour.

"I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before," Travis said. "When I met him."

The two-time Super Bowl champion explained that Scott is "a huge football guy" and is a former college athlete.

"He played college ball, I believe a year at Hawaii and then a year or two -- I forget how long -- he was at Delaware," Travis said, noting that Swift Sr. is "a tall guy" at around six foot two.

"Ironically enough," he added, Scott played linebacker and center -- the same position as Jason.

"We're going to have to get together and talk some center shop one day," Jason replied.

Before that, Reid had joked during a press conference -- after the Chiefs' victory over the Chicago Bears, which was the first of Travis' games that Taylor attended -- that he'd met the singer before and he "set them up."

Then, on an episode Outkick's The Five Spot, Reid doubled down.

"She's a good girl. She's into it. We're glad she's here," he said.

The couple has come a long way since July, when Travis attended Taylor's Eras show at Arrowhead Stadium and attempted to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet. While his plan was foiled at the time, Taylor came around after hearing him share the story on his podcast.

On Sunday, while celebrating his team's AFC Championship win, Travis and Taylor packed on the PDA with a series of kisses and hugs on the field, as well as a public exchange of "I love yous."

Taylor also had a sweet interaction with Reid, as the two pointed directly at each other in a moment captured on camera.

A source told ET on Monday, "Taylor and Travis are so excited that the Chiefs and Travis are heading to the Super Bowl. They’re very in love and Taylor is super proud of him. They’re both extremely dedicated and hardworking and understand each other. They are relishing in this moment."

