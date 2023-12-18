Taylor Swift's birthday celebrations rolled on through the weekend! The singer's father, Scott Swift, was spotted sharing a sweet treat with fellow attendees at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday in honor of Taylor's born day.

In a video shared to TikTok from a private suite at the New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Scott adorably hands over a beautiful white birthday cake with fruit filling to fans who were seated in the box right next to Taylor's. He then gestures through a glass wall to his daughter, who smirks and laughs at the gesture.

"Mr. Swift sharing Taylor's birthday cake," the recipient wrote over her video. In the caption, she added, "we love you."

The same fan shared another sweet father-daughter moment from the occasion, capturing Taylor and Scott posing together for a selfie between plays. In the shot, Taylor sticks out her tongue and throws up two peace signs before focusing her attention back on the field.

"I came for tay," she admitted in the caption.

Taylor turned 34 on Dec. 13, marking the happy occasion with a star-studded New York City bash that included Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff and more. Meanwhile, Travis kept his focus on football amid team practices ahead of the weekend's game. (The commitment paid off, with the Chiefs scoring a much-needed victory after back-to-back losses.)

There was a lot of love inside of Gillette Stadium on Sunday, as Travis even had a special moment with his lady before taking the field.

In a video, captured before the game, No. 87 walked in the back of the stadium and looked at the wall to see an image of Swift performing at the same venue.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Swift's appearance made lucky number 7, as it was her seventh game attended this season, and the Chiefs went on to defeat the Patriots 27-17.

Last week, Swift was in the stands as Kelce and the Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills. Kelce and the boys took an L, as the Bills defeated them 20-17. All was well as Kelce and Swift left the game hand-in-hand, before they had some holiday fun during a Christmas party.

Swift made her debut in September, when she appeared in the suites at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Since, the "Lover" singer has attended more games at Arrowhead, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A source previously told ET that "things between Travis and Taylor are going really well. Their relationship is progressing in a great way. Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis’ house in Kansas City while she is on a break from touring."

The source continued, "They’re both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home. They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere."

