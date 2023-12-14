It's no surprise why Travis Kelce didn't make it to Taylor Swift's 34th birthday celebration in the Big Apple. He's laser-focused as the Kansas City Chiefs approach their Week 15 opponents in hopes of snapping a losing skid.

A source tells ET that the NFL star "remains committed to playing his best and doing his best on and off the field. The team practices are critical, mandatory to attend, and something he takes very seriously. So, it's no surprise he stayed in Kansas City ahead of this weekend's game."

Sure, a flight from Kansas City to New York City is only three hours, but work comes first for the two-time Super Bowl champion who is hellbent on helping the Chiefs get back to the biggest stage. That, in and of itself, has become an uphill battle as the Chiefs carry a two-game losing streak heading into Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Sure, the Chiefs are atop the AFC West standings -- with an 8-5 record -- but the Denver Broncos are not far behind. This is all to say that the Chiefs' season is at a critical juncture, and that's where Kelce's mind's been all week.

Kelce, however, did spend time with the Midnights singer following last week's controversial loss -- or perhaps not so controversial, depending on the point of view -- as they left Arrowhead Stadium hand-in-hand.

After a girls' night out with Selena Gomez and company, Swift celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday in New York City with the likes of Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and some of her other famous friends. The "Anti-Hero" singer dressed to the nines and hit up The Box nightclub with Lively.

Swift stunned in a chic Clio Peppiatt black dress, adorned with a moon, stars and clouds in silver embellishments. She complemented her black mini-dress with a glimmering, jewel-encrusted purse, black heels and an Anine Bing faux fur Hilary jacket wrapped around her arms for warmth.

Later on, Swift met up with Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. The group enjoyed a second night out in a row after partying together the previous evening.

Swift took to her Instagram and posted a carousel of photos from the celebratory night.

"Can’t believe this year… actually… happened?" she captioned her post. "Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday. 🥲."

