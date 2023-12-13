Taylor Swift is celebrating her birthday with her bestie, Blake Lively.

The "Anti-Hero" songstress rang in her 34th birthday on Wednesday in New York City, where she and the It Ends With Us actress dressed to impress as they arrived at The Box nightclub in Manhattan.

Swift stunned in a chic Clio Peppiatt black dress, adorned with a moon, stars and clouds in silver embellishments.

Swift complimented the black mini-dress with a glimmering, jewel-encrusted purse, some black heels and a plush, black shawl wrapped around her arms for warmth.

Gotham/GC Images

Lively, meanwhile, rocked a bold, black leather dress with knee-high black boots and a broad smile as they walked through the streets of the Big Apple while holding hands.

Gotham/GC Images

Swift's birthday was also celebrated on social media by many of her famous friends. Gigi Hadid was one of Swift's longtime besties who posted about her big day, sharing a pic of her and Swift with Lily Aldridge, Abigail Anderson Beard and Ashley Avignone.

Selena Gomez also contributed to Swift's birthday love, sharing a selfie of the singer kissing her on the cheek. "Happy birthday to the goddess that is @TaylorSwift," Gomez wrote. "I love you."

The outing with Lively comes one day after Swift enjoyed a night out on the town with Gomez, as well as Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. The group were spotted in New York City together, exiting the Zero Bond social club after dinner.

Check out the video below for more on the celebrated songstress' famous friends.

RELATED CONTENT: