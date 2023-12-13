Travis Kelce's star is on the rise across the pond. Amid his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift, Travis' Kansas City Chiefs jersey is now the NFL's top-seller in the United Kingdom.

Not only that, but Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, has secured the No. 2 spot with his Philadelphia Eagles jersey.

The siblings discussed the honor on Wednesday's episode of their New Heights podcast, suggesting that Swifties were undoubtedly the ones purchasing the United States-based sports apparel.

"It's the only reasonable solution to all of this," Travis admitted.

"I'm only no. 2 because I think a lot of people in the U.K. maybe just don't watch football and they're like, 'Oh, I heard this Kelce guy dates Taylor Swift' and they just buy my jersey on accident," Jason cracked, earning a big laugh from Travis.

"No, no, no," he responded, offering kudos to Jason's wife. "They're all Kylie Kelce fans."

Jason, a center for the Eagles, and Travis, a tight-end for the Chiefs, called the situation "crazy" while noting that it "doesn't make any sense" for their jerseys to out-sell those of their teammates, quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.

"Either way, I'll take it," Travis joked.

"Shout out to Kylie, shout out to Taylor, thank you guys," he continued, suggesting that he and Jason take a trip abroad to film a live version of their podcast.

"We gotta get over there," he gushed. "I feel like, if this is what's going on in the U.K., we gotta get a live show over there, dude."

"You don't gotta talk me into that," Jason replied. "I'd be really, very down for that."

Getty

Travis made no mention of Taylor's birthday on Wednesday's show, but the songstress playfully declared herself a proud millennial as she marked the occasion with a special video on social media.

Sharing a clip of her "Long Live" performance from the extended version of her Eras Tour concert film, which is available now to rent at home through Apple TV+ and Prime Video, Swift included a series of on-the-nose emojis in her caption.

"I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including 'Long Live' 🐉 'The Archer' 🏹 and 'Wildest Dreams' at home!," she wrote. "PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt! 🎂"

While Travis was not present for Taylor's early birthday celebrations with Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry in New York City on Tuesday, the couple did share an eventful weekend in Kansas City.

After a tough loss for the Chiefs, Travis and Taylor appeared to enjoy a night out with friends at a Kansas City pop-up Christmas bar. In one pic shared to Instagram, the duo was seen embracing as the singer planted a kiss on Travis' cheek.

According to Chetarah Jackson, a Columbus, Ohio-based real estate agent and friend of Travis', the couple rented a luxury bus to transport their group and reserved the Christmas bar in downtown Kansas City for friends and family.

Jackson tells ET, "My boyfriend, Calvin Locke, owner of Grille 55 and Pure Soul and Seafood in Cleveland, Ohio, is Travis' friend and has known him since the seventh grade. We were in the suite at the game, which was filled with family and friends."

The real estate agent continued, "Taylor is an absolute sweetheart. She is very down-to-earth and kind."

Jackson added, "Taylor and Travis are so in love. It was so cute seeing them together and I can see them getting married."

RELATED CONTENT: