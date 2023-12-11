Travis Kelce appears to be in his Evermore era. 'Tis the damn season to reflect on Taylor Swift's ninth studio album, which was released three years ago today, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemed to do just that with his latest pre-game outfit.

Kelce arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, for the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a cottage-core style ensemble, donning an undeniably cozy fit that included a green-and-brown plaid shirt, furry pants and a forest green beanie. Fans were quick to praise the look on social media, calling it "evermore coded."

Evermore, which is officially stylized in all lower caps, dropped on Dec. 11, 2020, just a few short months after Swift's first pandemic surprise album, Folklore. The former featured the fan favorite songs, "Willow," "Champagne problems," "'Tis the Damn Season" and "No Body, No Crime" featuring Haim -- to name a few.

On the album cover, Swift is pictured from behind wearing a plaid coat in a burnt-orange hue.

Taylor Swift's 'evermore' Album Cover - Republic

Kelce recently opened up about his style sensibilities on the Riggle's Picks podcast.

"It's full-on me," he shared, revealing that he tends to dress himself rather than enlist a stylist. "I kind of went to like, an artsy, very multicultural school and community growing up. Every day at my school, there was kids showing up in the latest, newest, hottest gear and sneakers and everything, and I just naturally kind of gravitated towards having fun with what I throw on."

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives before the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. - David Eulitt/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Kelce looks to have offered a fashionable nod to Swift's music. The NFL star appeared to offer a subtle tie-in to Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) marketing campaign as the couple made a surprise appearance at the Saturday Night Live taping and after-party in October, wearing a jacket that featured pale blue-and-yellow birds. The light blue hue and white seagulls had been a signature component of the beachy visuals Swift used throughout that album's release cycle.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has also channeled his creativity into his own clothing line, Tru Kolors, which recently made him the first NFL star to have a club merchandise collaboration with the league. While the collection has a very athletic feel, there's also a Swiftie-friendly cardigan thrown in the mix.

Gotham/GC Images

On Sunday, Swift was dressed in support of her beau as she rocked a red crewneck with "Chiefs" written across the chest. She paired with a black leather skirt, leggings, and black knee-high boots to complete the outfit.

After the team's tough loss to the Bills, Swift pulled off her Chiefs sweater to reveal a sleek black top with silver embellishments while still keeping her black mini-skirt and large black overcoat on. She and Kelce were seen leaving the stadium together hand-in-hand.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

During the game, Taylor also had an interesting moment after NFL announcer and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo referred to her as Travis' wife while on the air with announcing partner Jim Nantz.

"As you see, Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," Romo pointed out, quickly correcting himself and saying, "I'm sorry -- girlfriend."

"Not yet," Nantz said in response.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Last week, in a Time Magazine feature as 2023's Person of the Year, Swift opened up about becoming a late-in-life NFL fan as she began watching while supporting Kelce.

"Football is awesome, it turns out," she joked. "I've been missing out my whole life."

As for the negativity she has faced for becoming a "scene stealer" at the games, Swift said she has no control over how often she's shown by the broadcast cameras.

"There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," Taylor said. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

RELATED CONTENT: