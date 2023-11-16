Travis Kelce knows that the Taylor Swift fanbase is strong!

This week, the Super Bowl-winning tight end appears on Rob Riggle's Riggle's Picks podcast on Spotify and gave an update on what's been going on in his life. During the chat, Riggle brought up all of the letters he received from Swifties, who heard Kelce would be a guest on the show.

After noting that he's going to respect No. 87's privacy, Riggle admitted that the Swifties are one strong fanbase that had basic questions that he didn't really get into.

"Nice, that's a strong nation too," Travis said. "That's one of the strongest I've ever run into."

Riggle joked that Swift's fans wanted to know exactly who Kelce thinks he is. To which the NFL star replied, someone who dreams big.

Gotham/GC Images

"If your dreams are bigger than you, then there is a problem with your dreams, alright," he quipped. "You don’t get caught up with where you are in life. You gotta dream big out here, man."

Though he didn't mention the "Karma" singer by name, he did allude to the big moment that saw his mother, Donna Kelce, sitting in his suite with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, when they joined Swift at the Chiefs game against the New York Jets.

"Dream big, you never know who will happen. Your mom will be sitting around with Wolverine and Deadpool at one of your games. It’s crazy," he said.

Kelce seems to have already gotten the seal of approval from the Swifties, who got a front row seat to his and Swift's love story over the weekend.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kelce was on hand during Swift's shows in Argentina as she kicked off the South American leg of her Eras Tour. Fans inside the venue and on social media witnessed when Swift changed the lyrics to her song, "Karma," to reference "the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," and when the duo celebrated with a romantic backstage kiss.

Kelce reacted to the moment during this week's episode of the New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his older brother, Jason Kelce.

"It was a whole bunch of fun," he told his co-host and big bro, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce revealed that although he may have had a clue about the lyric change, he was still shocked.

"Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue," he then admitted. "But definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, [it] still shocked me."

Getty

Next week is shaping up to be a big week for the couple.

ET has learned that their parents -- Donna and Ed Kelce, and Andrea and Scott Swift -- are expected to meet for the first time on Monday as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off for Monday Night Football.

This game is being touted as a "family reunion" as Travis plays for the Chiefs, and his brother, Jason, plays for the Eagles. It's also a big game for the Swifts, as Scott is a lifelong Eagles fan, whose allegiances may be swaying in the wake of Taylor's relationship with Travis, a Chiefs tight end.

