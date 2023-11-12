See Travis Kelce React to Taylor Swift's Sweet 'Karma' Lyric Change

Taylor Swift just elevated her surprise songs to a whole new level when she changed her "Karma" lyrics to include her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The Midnights singer was in the middle of her performance Saturday night at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina when she pulled an audible while singing "Karma" and belted out, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Immediately after Swift sang that line, the entire crowd went absolutely wild. Kelce was intently listening before she sang that line, and when she switched the lyrics the Kansas City Chiefs star was beside himself. So much so he covered his face in disbelief and excitement. And when Swift sang that lyric her dad, Scott Kingsley Swift (wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard), tapped Kelce's shoulder as if saying "Did you hear that?!?"

There's video circulating on social media capturing the moment, and the comments section on a Taylor Swift fan account's littered with fans fawning over the moment.

One fan tweeted, "This is the best romcom I've ever seen in my life." Another fan added, "Scott's laugh ... he's so happy for this girl that she's so happy that she just changed the words."

There's also video on social media capturing the moment when Swift walked offstage after the concert ended and literally running into Kelce's arms and planting a big kiss on his lips. They then disappeared backstage.

Prior to Saturday night's show, Swift and Kelce enjoyed dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires on Friday. They were holding hands walking into the restaurant. It was such a momentous event, patrons at the restaurant started clapping and cheering for the adorable couple.

Kelce is on his bye week but he has to report to practice on Monday in Kansas City. As for Swift, she'll have a show on Sunday after she was forced to postpone Friday's show due to inclement weather.

