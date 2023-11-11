From Buenos Aires, with love amor.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went on a date Friday night in Argentina, where they were spotted holding hands heading into a restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel. There's a ton of video circulating on social media showing the couple looking happy as clams while heading into what appears to be a private dinner room.

As you can see from the video, Kelce's ecstatic about playing follow the leader as Swift holds his hand and leads the way. Not far behind is Swift's muscle, as well as her father, Scott.

When the duo first walked in, patrons at the Argentine joint appeared gobsmacked at the sight of an international superstar and NFL star snaking their way around tables. After the shock set in, patrons could be seen desperately grabbing their cell phones to snap video of the couple's appearance.

Then the moment really hit them, as fans started clapping and cheering just seconds before they disappeared into a room.

It was a rare night off for Swift, who on Friday was forced to postpone her Eras Tour concert due to inclement weather just hours after ET confirmed that Kelce had touched down in Buenos Aires to attend his girlfriend's show.

"I love a rain show but I'm never going to endanger my fans or fellow performers and crew," Swift wrote on Instagram. "We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!"

Footage of the bad weather posted online revealed substantial flooding at Estadio Monumental.

Swift kicked off the South American leg of her tour on Thursday. While Swift wowed a packed crowd that night, Kelce was thousands of miles away attending his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes' 15 and The Mahomies Foundation Gala.

The "Enchanted" singer will presumably resume the tour Saturday, with near-perfect weather expected later tonight.

RELATED CONTENT: