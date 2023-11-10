Travis Kelce has arrived in Argentina ahead of Taylor Swift's second show. ET has learned that the NFL star touched down in Buenos Aires on Friday, after departing Kansas City late Thursday night.

Kelce's arrival in South America comes after he stepped out in Kansas City on Thursday night to attend Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' 15 and The Mahomies Foundation Gala.

While Kelce was at the charity event, Swift was playing to more than 80,000 fans at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, the first stop on the next leg of her Eras Tour.

It's no surprise that Kelce traveled to see Swift in action, as ET previously reported that, thanks to the Chiefs' bye week, the tight end would be making the trip south of the equator.

Daily Mail was first to report news of Kelce's arrival in Argentina.

Kelce first hinted at his international plans during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, when he and his older brother, Jason Kelce, were recording an ad for a ticketing company and the Philadelphia Eagles player asked his younger brother if he had any shows he was looking forward to attending.

"I might just say f**k it and go somewhere nice. My skin's getting real pale, so I've got to go someplace sunny," Kelce responded. "Some place south, closer to the equator."

Kelce and Swift were last seen together when she attended his Oct. 22 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After the Chiefs secured the win, they left the stadium hand-in-hand and she gave him a kiss on the cheek, before heading out for a dinner date.

They have seen each other since that outing, though, as a source told ET that Kelce and Swift spent Halloween together.

The following week, Swift did not travel to Germany to watch Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins, instead spending time in New York City with Brittany Mahomes and other famous friends.

As for how the relationship is progressing, a source told ET that Kelce "is on the path to finding that special person in Taylor."

