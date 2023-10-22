It's a night worth celebrating for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift! After Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17, the Chiefs tight end left the stadium hand-in-hand with his lady love.

Taylor came out once again to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday to root on her boyfriend from a luxury suite -- alongside Brittany Mahomes and her 11-month-old baby boy, Bronze.

Taylor and Brittany spent most of the game cheering, hollering, dancing and high-fiving as the Chiefs trounced the Chargers. When the dust settled and the game was won, Travis and Taylor left the Stadium beaming, while holding hands.

Taylor showed her team spirit in a Chiefs crewneck and a black skirt. The GRAMMY-winning singer's signature red lip was the perfect complement to her look. She also paid subtle tribute to Travis by rocking a friendship bracelet sporting his jersey number, 87.

Meanwhile, after changing out of his gear, Travis walked out alongside Taylor wearing a red and white plaid button-down and patterned tan slacks.

The pair once again kept their fingers interlocked as they sweetly left the arena and got into a golf cart that took them through the parking lot -- in which they sat side-by-side while getting away from the prying eyes of fans.

The duo finally exited the parking lot together in a black Rolls Royce, off to celebrate another victory in the Chief's winning streak.

It's likely because of this winning streak that the Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid has no problem at all with Taylor coming to so many games (where she seems to inadvertently steal a bit of the spotlight from the sport itself).

Speaking with reporters after the game, Reid said with a smile, "Kelce keeps getting better with time. Taylor can stay around all she wants."

During the game, Taylor and Brittany seemingly had a great time with Baby Bronze. As the game got started, Taylor was spotted holding her camera in the direction of the adorable baby, who smiled for the camera as his mom held him on her hip. In more clips, the trio was game day ready, as they danced, chatted and cheered.

Taylor and Brittany even showed off a celebratory, well-choreographed handshake, following a good play by the Chiefs.

Sunday marks Taylor's fourth time supporting the Chiefs, as she cheered on no. 87 -- whom she has been linked to since September.

