Taylor Swift is in Kansas City to root on Travis Kelce and she's paying subtle tribute to the NFL star by rocking his jersey number -- but not on a jersey.

The "Anti-Hero" singer made her return to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, to cheer on the Chiefs in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Swift rocked a red Chiefs sweater as she watched the game from a suite alongside Brittany Mahomes, but her tribute to Kelce came in the form of a friendship bracelet.

Eagle-eyed fans and photographers noticed that Swift was wearing a friendship bracelet -- like those Swifties pass out to each other at her concerts -- with beads that include the numbers 8 and 7, between two heart emoji beads.

Swift spent most of the game cheering and hollering with Mahomes -- the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- and their adorable 11-month old baby boy, Bronze.

As the game got started, Swift was spotted holding her camera in the direction of Mahomes and her baby boy, who smiled for the camera as his mom held him on her hip. In more clips, the trio was game day ready, as they danced, chatted and cheered.

Sunday marks Swift's fourth time supporting the Chiefs, as she cheered on no. 87 -- whom she has been linked to since September.

Swift's last appearance in the stadium came earlier this month when Kelce and the Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos. Swift -- who skipped the previous game -- was back in the stands cheering alongside Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce.

