Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz Have Girls' Night Out: Pics

Girls night! After a series of public outings with her rumored new man, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift enjoyed a casual night on Thursday with some of her closest lady friends.

The 33-year-old "Anti-Hero" singer-songwriter was spotted at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Thursday evening with pals Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz, and Keleigh Teller.

For the fun dinner date, Tay wore her blonde locks in a low bun and rocked a white sheer top over a black tank top and jeans. Gomez, 31, wore a black shirt and sweater with jeans, with Kravitz, 34, in a similar all-black look. Keleigh, the wife of actor Miles Teller, also wore black but paired it with a white jacket.

The ladies were all smiles leaving the restaurant and giving one another hugs as they said their goodbyes.

Swift has a long history with all of the women. She and Gomez have been friends for years, and Teller appeared in Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video.

Kravitz is credited with co-writing two songs from Swift's latest album — "Lavender Haze" and "Karma." The two also attended the wedding of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley over the summer.

As for Swift's love life, a source recently told ET Swift and Kelce are fully committed to their relationship and the future.

"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," the source said. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."

