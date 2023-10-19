Music

Taylor Swift Praises Sabrina Carpenter's Cover of Her Song 'I Knew You Were Trouble'

By Zach Seemayer
Published: 6:12 PM PDT, October 19, 2023

The 'Anti-Hero' singer has a lot of love for her fellow songstress.

As it turns out, Taylor Swift is a big Sabrina Carpenter fan.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old singer released a cover of Swift's 2012 single "I Knew You Were Trouble" on Spotify, and got the seal of approval from the "Anti-Hero" songstress herself.

Swift, 33, took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, where she shared a screenshot of the song's Spotify page and showered the song with praise.

"Well she nailed it," Swift wrote, along with two clapping emojis and two heart-hands emojis.

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Earlier this year, Carpenter opened for Swift on the Eras Tour through Latin America, beginning on August 24 with her shows in Mexico City, and is set to resume touring in November with Swift's shows in Argentina and Brazil.

Early next year, Carpenter will follow Swift to Australia and Singapore to open for her yet again throughout February and March.

Carpenter was also by Swift's side -- along with several of the "Karma" singer's other famous friends -- at Metlife Stadium earlier this month when Swift came out to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the New York Jets.

Video

Danielle Fishel Tears Up Watching Sabrina Carpenter Open for Taylor Swift

