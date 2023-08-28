Beauty & Wellness

Sabrina Carpenter Launches a New Fall Fragrance and Shares Her Eras Tour Must-Haves from Walmart

By Lauren Gruber
Sabrina Carpenter
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Sabrina Carpenter has had quite a month. Not only did she kick off the Latin American leg of the Eras Tour as Taylor Swift's opening act and perform at her first Lollapalooza, but the 24-year-old pop singer also expanded her fragrance line with a brand new scent for fall.

On a live stream in partnership with Walmart, Carpenter shared all about her latest perfume, Sweet Tooth Caramel Dream, and gave us the inside scoop on her must-have products while on tour.

Shop Sabrina's Walmart Picks

A mature follow-up to Carpenter's fruity, sugary gourmand Sweet Tooth perfume, Caramel Dream is a sultry amber vanilla fragrance with notes of dark chocolate, orchid and sandalwood. Similar to Sweet Tooth, Caramel Dream comes in a unique chocolate bar-shaped bottle that looks as sweet as it smells.

"I feel like Caramel Dream is the hot older sister to Sweet Tooth," said Carpenter. "It feels a little bit more sophisticated and honestly aligns with where I'm at in my life now a little bit more. They're both so great for different reasons."

From a refreshing rosewater facial mist and pink lip gloss to heart-shaped sunglasses and an instant film camera, Carpenter's picks are equal parts pretty and practical. Below, shop Sabrina Carpenter's complete line of fragrances as well as her touring essentials.

Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Caramel Edition, 30ml/1oz EDP
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Caramel Edition, 30ml/1oz EDP
Walmart
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Caramel Edition, 30ml/1oz EDP

Carpenter's new fragrance is a warm gourmand scent perfect for fall. Sweet Tooth Caramel Dream opens with sugared lemon and orange zest before drying down into a heart of dark chocolate bean and orchid with a base of caramelized amber and sandalwood.

$30
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Caramel Edition Body Spray, 8oz
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Caramel Edition Body Spray, 8oz
Walmart
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Caramel Edition Body Spray, 8oz

"I recognize how important it is to feel confident and to feel like your best version of yourself and authentic to yourself," Carpenter said when asked how she hopes Caramel Dream will make people feel. "I hope it makes you feel sensual and radiant and all the things that make you feel really good."

$10
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Eau de Parfum
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Eau de Parfum
Walmart
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Eau de Parfum

The original Sweet Tooth fragrance is light and playful with notes of vanilla, Chantilly cream, jasmine, bergamot and musk.

$30
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Body Spray, 8oz
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Body Spray, 8oz
Walmart
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Body Spray, 8oz

An even more affordable body spray version of Carpenter's original fragrance, Sweet Tooth.

$10
Pen + Gear Hardcover Journal, Taupe, 7.5" x 10.25" x 0.875", 200 Lined Pages
Pen + Gear Hardcover Journal, Taupe, 7.5" x 10.25" x 0.875", 200 Lined Pages
Walmart
Pen + Gear Hardcover Journal, Taupe, 7.5" x 10.25" x 0.875", 200 Lined Pages

"I've been trying to be a lot better about writing lyrics and ideas down physically," said Carpenter. "It scares me sometimes that I'm gonna lose it when it's not written down."

$7
Heritage Store Rosewater Refreshing Facial Mist
Heritage Store Rosewater Refreshing Facial Mist
Walmart
Heritage Store Rosewater Refreshing Facial Mist

Carpenter likes to keep this rosewater facial spray in the fridge for an extra boost of refreshment.

$10
Foster Grant Women's Heart Rose Gold Sunglasses
Foster Grant Women's Heart Rose Gold Sunglasses
Walmart
Foster Grant Women's Heart Rose Gold Sunglasses

"I'm just in my heart era right now so I have to go all way with it," Carpenter said about her heart-shaped sunnies.

$12
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Naturally, Carpenter opts for rose gold headphones to match the rest of her pink pieces.

$78
Mainstays 40 fl oz Pearl Blush Solid Print Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with 2 Interchangeable Lids
Mainstays 40 fl oz Pearl Blush Solid Print Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with 2 Interchangeable Lids
Walmart
Mainstays 40 fl oz Pearl Blush Solid Print Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with 2 Interchangeable Lids

Staying hydrated is always a top priority for the singer, and she especially loves water bottles with straw lids.

$11
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle with Bonus Pack of Film
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle with Bonus Pack of Film
Walmart
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle with Bonus Pack of Film

Capture memories with this best-selling Fujifilm instant film camera.

$67
Goody® Soft-Touch Compact Mirror 1x and 3x Magnification
Goody® Soft-Touch Compact Mirror 1x and 3x Magnification
Walmart
Goody® Soft-Touch Compact Mirror 1x and 3x Magnification

Carpenter keeps a compact mirror in her purse for on-the-go touch ups.

$3
GuruNanda 100% Pure Essential Oils - Set of 6
GuruNanda 100% Pure Essential Oils - Set of 6
Walmart
GuruNanda 100% Pure Essential Oils - Set of 6

"Essential oils have always been super helpful for me on the road because I'm always going through it," said Carpenter.

$19
COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Yummy Lip Gloss, 400 Glamingo Pink
COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Yummy Lip Gloss, 400 Glamingo Pink
Walmart
COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Yummy Lip Gloss, 400 Glamingo Pink

Keep your lips looking plump and hydrated with this pink gloss.

$8
Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Dry Hand and Body Cream
Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Dry Hand and Body Cream
Walmart
Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Dry Hand and Body Cream

For soft hands like Carpenter's, shop this deeply hydrating cream from Neutrogena.

$5
Conair Color Pops Paddle Hair Brush, Pink
Conair Color Pops Paddle Hair Brush, Pink
Walmart
Conair Color Pops Paddle Hair Brush, Pink

Human Polly Pocket doll Sabrina Carpenter stashes a hairbrush in her purse for silky-soft locks.

$6

