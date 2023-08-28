Sabrina Carpenter Launches a New Fall Fragrance and Shares Her Eras Tour Must-Haves from Walmart
Sabrina Carpenter has had quite a month. Not only did she kick off the Latin American leg of the Eras Tour as Taylor Swift's opening act and perform at her first Lollapalooza, but the 24-year-old pop singer also expanded her fragrance line with a brand new scent for fall.
On a live stream in partnership with Walmart, Carpenter shared all about her latest perfume, Sweet Tooth Caramel Dream, and gave us the inside scoop on her must-have products while on tour.
A mature follow-up to Carpenter's fruity, sugary gourmand Sweet Tooth perfume, Caramel Dream is a sultry amber vanilla fragrance with notes of dark chocolate, orchid and sandalwood. Similar to Sweet Tooth, Caramel Dream comes in a unique chocolate bar-shaped bottle that looks as sweet as it smells.
"I feel like Caramel Dream is the hot older sister to Sweet Tooth," said Carpenter. "It feels a little bit more sophisticated and honestly aligns with where I'm at in my life now a little bit more. They're both so great for different reasons."
From a refreshing rosewater facial mist and pink lip gloss to heart-shaped sunglasses and an instant film camera, Carpenter's picks are equal parts pretty and practical. Below, shop Sabrina Carpenter's complete line of fragrances as well as her touring essentials.
Carpenter's new fragrance is a warm gourmand scent perfect for fall. Sweet Tooth Caramel Dream opens with sugared lemon and orange zest before drying down into a heart of dark chocolate bean and orchid with a base of caramelized amber and sandalwood.
"I recognize how important it is to feel confident and to feel like your best version of yourself and authentic to yourself," Carpenter said when asked how she hopes Caramel Dream will make people feel. "I hope it makes you feel sensual and radiant and all the things that make you feel really good."
The original Sweet Tooth fragrance is light and playful with notes of vanilla, Chantilly cream, jasmine, bergamot and musk.
An even more affordable body spray version of Carpenter's original fragrance, Sweet Tooth.
"I've been trying to be a lot better about writing lyrics and ideas down physically," said Carpenter. "It scares me sometimes that I'm gonna lose it when it's not written down."
Carpenter likes to keep this rosewater facial spray in the fridge for an extra boost of refreshment.
"I'm just in my heart era right now so I have to go all way with it," Carpenter said about her heart-shaped sunnies.
Naturally, Carpenter opts for rose gold headphones to match the rest of her pink pieces.
Staying hydrated is always a top priority for the singer, and she especially loves water bottles with straw lids.
Capture memories with this best-selling Fujifilm instant film camera.
Carpenter keeps a compact mirror in her purse for on-the-go touch ups.
"Essential oils have always been super helpful for me on the road because I'm always going through it," said Carpenter.
Keep your lips looking plump and hydrated with this pink gloss.
For soft hands like Carpenter's, shop this deeply hydrating cream from Neutrogena.
Human Polly Pocket doll Sabrina Carpenter stashes a hairbrush in her purse for silky-soft locks.
