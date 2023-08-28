Sabrina Carpenter has had quite a month. Not only did she kick off the Latin American leg of the Eras Tour as Taylor Swift's opening act and perform at her first Lollapalooza, but the 24-year-old pop singer also expanded her fragrance line with a brand new scent for fall.

On a live stream in partnership with Walmart, Carpenter shared all about her latest perfume, Sweet Tooth Caramel Dream, and gave us the inside scoop on her must-have products while on tour.

Shop Sabrina's Walmart Picks

A mature follow-up to Carpenter's fruity, sugary gourmand Sweet Tooth perfume, Caramel Dream is a sultry amber vanilla fragrance with notes of dark chocolate, orchid and sandalwood. Similar to Sweet Tooth, Caramel Dream comes in a unique chocolate bar-shaped bottle that looks as sweet as it smells.

"I feel like Caramel Dream is the hot older sister to Sweet Tooth," said Carpenter. "It feels a little bit more sophisticated and honestly aligns with where I'm at in my life now a little bit more. They're both so great for different reasons."

From a refreshing rosewater facial mist and pink lip gloss to heart-shaped sunglasses and an instant film camera, Carpenter's picks are equal parts pretty and practical. Below, shop Sabrina Carpenter's complete line of fragrances as well as her touring essentials.

