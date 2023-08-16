Home

Becky G Shares Her Favorite Cozy At-Home Essentials to Shop From Walmart

By Lauren Gruber
Becky G
Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Global pop star Becky G is about to embark on her first-ever headlining tour, and the musician knows a thing or two about how to make any space feel like home — especially while she's on the road for months at a time. Alongside her mom, Alexandra Gomez, Becky G teamed up with Walmart by hopping on the retailer's livestream shopping channel to share some of her home essentials. 

"I think one of the most important things to me is culture and family," said Becky G. "Going on the road is really hard for me and I wanted to feel like I was bringing home with me on the road."

Shop Becky G's Home Essentials

To make her tour bus and dressing room feel a whole lot cozier, Becky G swears by an affordable apple pie-scented candle and plush throw blanket for all the fall vibes. While she's on the go, she also makes sure to have her trusty pair of headphones, extra set of press-on nails and wellness journal with her at all times. The musician is also a huge foodie, and always keeps a tiny bottle of Tajin in her purse for seasoning emergencies.

Even if you're not going to be living out of a tour bus for the foreseeable future, any space can benefit from Becky G's home essentials. Below, shop some of the pop star's favorite decor and a few travel must-haves from Walmart. 

Mainstays Warm Apple Pie Single Wick Candle, 20 Oz
Mainstays Warm Apple Pie Single Wick Candle, 20 Oz
Walmart
Mainstays Warm Apple Pie Single Wick Candle, 20 Oz

This warm apple pie-scented candle immediately makes Becky G feel at home. "It's a scent that really does take me back to my childhood, takes me back to being at home, being at my mom's house — I also have them in my house and they're everywhere," she said.

$7
Sony Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones with Microphone
Sony Wireless Over-ear Noise Canceling Headphones with Microphone
Walmart
Sony Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones with Microphone

As a musician, Becky G often needs to approve mixes from her team while on the go — so a quality pair of headphones is non-negotiable.

$148
Better Homes & Gardens Grey Velvet Plush Throw
Better Homes & Gardens Grey Velvet Plush Throw
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Grey Velvet Plush Throw

A cozy throw blanket is essential for making any room feel like home.

$14
Thyme & Table Acacia Wood Mortar & Pestle
Thyme & Table Acacia Wood Mortar & Pestle
Walmart
Thyme & Table Acacia Wood Mortar & Pestle

Perfect for grinding herbs and spices, this acacia wood mortar and pestle makes a gorgeous addition to any countertop.

$18
Olive & June Press-On Artificial Nails
Olive & June Press-On Artificial Nails
Walmart
Olive & June Press-On Artificial Nails

"I hate being without my nails done, and so I always have press-on nails just in case," said Becky G.

$12
Ozark Trail 24 fl oz Blue Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Ozark Trail 24 fl oz Blue Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Walmart
Ozark Trail 24 fl oz Blue Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Becky G stays hydrated during months of tour travel thanks to her trusty water bottle.

$9
Better Homes & Gardens Marble 11 Pieces Incense Set
Better Homes & Gardens Marble 11 Pieces Incense Set
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Marble 11 Pieces Incense Set

Perfume your home with an elegant marble incense kit.

$9
Better Homes & Gardens Charcuterie Board
Better Homes & Gardens Charcuterie Board
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Charcuterie Board

Wow your guests with indulgent cheese plates, charcuterie and even breakfast spreads using this wooden chopping and serving board.

$13
Gartner Studios Feel Your Best Wellness Guided Journal
Gartner Studios Feel Your Best Wellness Guided Journal
Walmart
Gartner Studios Feel Your Best Wellness Guided Journal

This guided journal makes it easy to keep track of your wellness goals.

$9
Thyme & Table Hand Held Gold Manual Juicer Citrus Squeezer
Thyme & Table Hand Held Gold Manual Juicer Citrus Squeezer
Walmart
Thyme & Table Hand Held Gold Manual Juicer Citrus Squeezer

Fresh citrus juices elevate any meal or beverage, and this gold juicer is easy on the eyes.

$15

