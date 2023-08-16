Becky G Shares Her Favorite Cozy At-Home Essentials to Shop From Walmart
Global pop star Becky G is about to embark on her first-ever headlining tour, and the musician knows a thing or two about how to make any space feel like home — especially while she's on the road for months at a time. Alongside her mom, Alexandra Gomez, Becky G teamed up with Walmart by hopping on the retailer's livestream shopping channel to share some of her home essentials.
"I think one of the most important things to me is culture and family," said Becky G. "Going on the road is really hard for me and I wanted to feel like I was bringing home with me on the road."
Shop Becky G's Home Essentials
To make her tour bus and dressing room feel a whole lot cozier, Becky G swears by an affordable apple pie-scented candle and plush throw blanket for all the fall vibes. While she's on the go, she also makes sure to have her trusty pair of headphones, extra set of press-on nails and wellness journal with her at all times. The musician is also a huge foodie, and always keeps a tiny bottle of Tajin in her purse for seasoning emergencies.
Even if you're not going to be living out of a tour bus for the foreseeable future, any space can benefit from Becky G's home essentials. Below, shop some of the pop star's favorite decor and a few travel must-haves from Walmart.
This warm apple pie-scented candle immediately makes Becky G feel at home. "It's a scent that really does take me back to my childhood, takes me back to being at home, being at my mom's house — I also have them in my house and they're everywhere," she said.
As a musician, Becky G often needs to approve mixes from her team while on the go — so a quality pair of headphones is non-negotiable.
A cozy throw blanket is essential for making any room feel like home.
Perfect for grinding herbs and spices, this acacia wood mortar and pestle makes a gorgeous addition to any countertop.
"I hate being without my nails done, and so I always have press-on nails just in case," said Becky G.
Becky G stays hydrated during months of tour travel thanks to her trusty water bottle.
Perfume your home with an elegant marble incense kit.
Wow your guests with indulgent cheese plates, charcuterie and even breakfast spreads using this wooden chopping and serving board.
This guided journal makes it easy to keep track of your wellness goals.
Fresh citrus juices elevate any meal or beverage, and this gold juicer is easy on the eyes.
