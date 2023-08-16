The Best Labor Day Grill Deals at Walmart You Can Shop Now: Save On Weber, Blackstone and More
Along with taking much needed time off and sitting poolside, Labor Day just isn't complete without the smell of BBQ and a cookout with your friends and family. To help you heat things up and get your grill on this holiday weekend, we’ve hunted down deals on grills and Walmart's early Labor Day deals are not to be missed.
Whether you want a gas grill for the backyard, a versatile pellet grill to barbecue and even braise meat, or a smoker, you’ll find every kind of grill majorly discounted at Walmart to celebrate the end of summer.
From feature-packed models that double as air fryers to portable grills perfect for camping, Walmart's Labor Day grill deals offer a wide range of outdoor grills at unbeatable prices. Even though summer is winding down, there's no reason to stow away the tongs just yet. It's almost tailgating season, so even if you already own a grill, you may want to take stock of its condition.
Ahead, shop the best Walmart Labor Day grill sales of 2023 to save on top brands like Weber, Kenmore, Blackstone and more.
The Best Labor Day Grill Sales at Walmart
By incorporating elements like porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that preserve uniform heat distribution, you can be certain of savoring the most delicious results with this propane grill.
This one of a kind griddle can bake, sear, roast, saute, and air fry. The 524-square-inch cooking surface with two independent cooking zones provides you with all the room you need to cook large meals. It also has one 2-quart air fryer drawer and a warming drawer.
The Bluetooth-connected grill allows you to simultaneously monitor 4 meat probe temperatures, the ambient temperature in the fire box, see current propane tank levels, set timers, alarms and graph temperature changes. Even the novice griller can easily navigate this user-friendly grill.
Inside this portable gas grill, you’ll find a 199 square inches of cooking space. Below that are two stainless steel burners controlled independently with the easy Press-and-Turn ignition system. Each burner supplies 8,000 BTUs combining to offer up 16,000 BTUs.
A traditional cart style meets portability with two wheels and a handle with non-slip for positioning and legs that fold and latch for travel. Enjoy 524 square inches of cooking space with two independently controlled cooking zones that provide ultimate control with a combined 34,000 BTUs.
With this versatile grill you can BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear and char-grill. Since it's a pellet grill you'll get the delicious wood-smoked flavors.
The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.
Fire up this grill for your Labor Day get-together. With 542 square inches of cooking space, this grill is large enough to cook for your whole family plus friends.
Get ready to cook in a snap – with its quick ignition and instant searing, this grill will have you set to grill in just 5 minutes, so you can spend more time with your family this Labor Day weekend.
This grill has it all - 30,000 total BTUs of power, a natural gas converter, large cast iron griddle, fold out prep table and lots of storage space.
Complete with a stove and side table, this stainless steel grill features porcelain-enameled cast iron for even cooking throughout the grates.
