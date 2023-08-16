Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Grill Deals at Walmart You Can Shop Now: Save On Weber, Blackstone and More

By Wesley Horvath
Along with taking much needed time off and sitting poolside, Labor Day just isn't complete without the smell of BBQ and a cookout with your friends and family. To help you heat things up and get your grill on this holiday weekend, we’ve hunted down deals on grills and Walmart's early Labor Day deals are not to be missed.

Whether you want a gas grill for the backyard, a versatile pellet grill to barbecue and even braise meat, or a smoker, you’ll find every kind of grill majorly discounted at Walmart to celebrate the end of summer.

Shop Walmart Grill Deals

From feature-packed models that double as air fryers to portable grills perfect for camping, Walmart's Labor Day grill deals offer a wide range of outdoor grills at unbeatable prices. Even though summer is winding down, there's no reason to stow away the tongs just yet. It's almost tailgating season, so even if you already own a grill, you may want to take stock of its condition.

Ahead, shop the best Walmart Labor Day grill sales of 2023 to save on top brands like Weber, Kenmore, Blackstone and more. 

The Best Labor Day Grill Sales at Walmart

Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Walmart
Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

 

By incorporating elements like porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that preserve uniform heat distribution, you can be certain of savoring the most delicious results with this propane grill.

$600$510
Blackstone 2-Burner 28" Griddle with Air Fryer Combo
Blackstone 2-Burner 28" Griddle with Air Fryer Combo
Walmart
Blackstone 2-Burner 28" Griddle with Air Fryer Combo

This one of a kind griddle can bake, sear, roast, saute, and air fry. The 524-square-inch cooking surface with two independent cooking zones provides you with all the room you need to cook large meals. It also has one 2-quart air fryer drawer and a warming drawer.

    $497$447
    Kenmore 4-Burner Smart Gas Grill with Side Searing Burner
    Kenmore 4-Burner Smart Gas Grill with Side Searing Burner
    Walmart
    Kenmore 4-Burner Smart Gas Grill with Side Searing Burner

    The Bluetooth-connected grill allows you to simultaneously monitor 4 meat probe temperatures, the ambient temperature in the fire box, see current propane tank levels, set timers, alarms and graph temperature changes. Even the novice griller can easily navigate this user-friendly grill. 

    $499$297
    Megamaster Stainless Steel 2-Burner Flat Top Propane Gas Grill
    Megamaster Stainless Steel 2-Burner Flat Top Propane Gas Grill
    Walmart
    Megamaster Stainless Steel 2-Burner Flat Top Propane Gas Grill

    Inside this portable gas grill, you’ll find a 199 square inches of cooking space. Below that are two stainless steel burners controlled independently with the easy Press-and-Turn ignition system. Each burner supplies 8,000 BTUs combining to offer up 16,000 BTUs.

      $210$125
      Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28" Griddle Cooking Station
      Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28" Griddle Cooking Station
      Walmart
      Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28" Griddle Cooking Station

      A traditional cart style meets portability with two wheels and a handle with non-slip for positioning and legs that fold and latch for travel. Enjoy 524 square inches of cooking space with two independently controlled cooking zones that provide ultimate control with a combined 34,000 BTUs. 

      $227$197
      Z Grills 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
      Z Grills 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
      Walmart
      Z Grills 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

      With this versatile grill you can BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear and char-grill. Since it's a pellet grill you'll get the delicious wood-smoked flavors.

      $529$476
      Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
      Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
      Walmart
      Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker

      The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.

      $186$119
      Sophia & William Stainless Steel Portable 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner
      Sophia & William Stainless Steel Portable 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner
      Walmart
      Sophia & William Stainless Steel Portable 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner

      Fire up this grill for your Labor Day get-together. With 542 square inches of cooking space, this grill is large enough to cook for your whole family plus friends.

      $400$335
      Everdure 2 Burner 22,000 BTU Propane Gas Grill
      Everdure 2 Burner 22,000 BTU Propane Gas Grill
      Walmart
      Everdure 2 Burner 22,000 BTU Propane Gas Grill

      Get ready to cook in a snap – with its quick ignition and instant searing, this grill will have you set to grill in just 5 minutes, so you can spend more time with your family this Labor Day weekend.

      $629$549
      Rustler2 Three Burner Propane Gas Grill Center & Kitchen Island
      Rustler2 Three Burner Propane Gas Grill Center & Kitchen Island
      Walmart
      Rustler2 Three Burner Propane Gas Grill Center & Kitchen Island

      This grill has it all - 30,000 total BTUs of power, a natural gas converter, large cast iron griddle, fold out prep table and lots of storage space.

      $659$609
      Yoleny 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill with Stove and Side Table
      Yoleny 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill with Stove and Side Table
      Walmart
      Yoleny 3 Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill with Stove and Side Table

      Complete with a stove and side table, this stainless steel grill features porcelain-enameled cast iron for even cooking throughout the grates.

      $360$299

      The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

