Along with taking much needed time off and sitting poolside, Labor Day just isn't complete without the smell of BBQ and a cookout with your friends and family. To help you heat things up and get your grill on this holiday weekend, we’ve hunted down deals on grills and Walmart's early Labor Day deals are not to be missed.

Whether you want a gas grill for the backyard, a versatile pellet grill to barbecue and even braise meat, or a smoker, you’ll find every kind of grill majorly discounted at Walmart to celebrate the end of summer.

Shop Walmart Grill Deals

From feature-packed models that double as air fryers to portable grills perfect for camping, Walmart's Labor Day grill deals offer a wide range of outdoor grills at unbeatable prices. Even though summer is winding down, there's no reason to stow away the tongs just yet. It's almost tailgating season, so even if you already own a grill, you may want to take stock of its condition.

Ahead, shop the best Walmart Labor Day grill sales of 2023 to save on top brands like Weber, Kenmore, Blackstone and more.

The Best Labor Day Grill Sales at Walmart

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023 .

RELATED CONTENT:

The 18 Best Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon to Shop for Your Labor Day BBQ

The Best Labor Day Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop for Summer 2023

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Elevate Your Outdoor Space for Labor Day

The Best Labor Day Luggage Deals to Shop Now: Save On Suitcases from Away, Samsonite, Monos and More

West Elm Early Labor Day Deals: Save Up to 60% on Stylish Sofas and Sectionals to Upgrade Your Living Room

KitchenAid's Iconic Stand Mixer Is On Sale Today for $110 Off

The Best Samsung Appliance Deals to Upgrade Your Home

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Now: Away, Samsonite, Monos and More

Save Up to 60% On Summersalt's Celeb-Loved Swimwear Ahead of Labor Day