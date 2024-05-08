Save on top-rated gas and charcoal grills from Weber, Char-Broil and more at Amazon now.
With Memorial Day just three weeks away, Amazon is heating things up with major deals on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need to host outdoor cookouts over the holiday weekend.
For those new to grilling, first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs. Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas grills but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.
Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, Amazon is slashing prices up to 30% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and more trusted BBQ brands. Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon grill deals to upgrade your outdoor space ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill
The Weber natural gas grill has upgraded burners, porcelain-enameled Flavorizer Bars and cast iron cooking grates, and a grease management system for seamless clean-up.
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Grill, smoke and keep your food warm with this grill from Royal Gourmet that does it all.
Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill
With push-to-start convenience, this Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill is perfect for quick and easy grilling.
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand
Cuisinart's compact, high-performance grill features a telescoping base that quickly transforms from tabletop use to floor stand use so you can cook delicious meals wherever you go.
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Pump up the music and take the party with you no matter where you go with a portable grill. This gas grill from Char-Broil has a 240-square-inch cooking area and is built to travel.
Master Cook 3-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill
The foldable shelves on this Master Cook gas grill give it some extra surface area when you need it.
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your outings — tailgates, happy hour, Sunday brunch, BBQs and more.
Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
The Char-Broil electric grill is an easy-to-use grill that'll evenly cook your meat and veggies. You don't have to worry about gas or charcoal — just plug it in and get to cookin'.
SUNLIFER 20.5 Inch Vertical Charcoal Smoker and Grill Combo
Designed with two chrome-plated cooking grates, this smoker and grill combo provides ample space to smoke your favorite meats.
Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill
This grill's smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone.
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control for the perfect flavor.
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
Venture to new games this fall and relax with a freshly grilled meal thanks to this portable gas grill by Cuisinart. Otherwise, carry it to your favorite park to grill some hotdogs.
