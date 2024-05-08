Shop
The Best Amazon Grill Deals to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend: Save on Gas, Electric and Charcoal Grills

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 3:05 PM PDT, May 8, 2024

Save on top-rated gas and charcoal grills from Weber, Char-Broil and more at Amazon now.

With Memorial Day just three weeks away, Amazon is heating things up with major deals on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need to host outdoor cookouts over the holiday weekend.

For those new to grilling, first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs. Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas grills but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.

Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, Amazon is slashing prices up to 30% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and more trusted BBQ brands. Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon grill deals to upgrade your outdoor space ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill
Amazon

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill

The Weber natural gas grill has upgraded burners, porcelain-enameled Flavorizer Bars and cast iron cooking grates, and a grease management system for seamless clean-up. 

$683 $569

Shop Now

Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill

Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Amazon

Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill

Grill, smoke and keep your food warm with this grill from Royal Gourmet that does it all.

$130 $100

Shop Now

Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill

Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill
Amazon

Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill

With push-to-start convenience, this Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill is perfect for quick and easy grilling. 

$800 $585

Shop Now

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand
Amazon

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand

Cuisinart's compact, high-performance grill features a telescoping base that quickly transforms from tabletop use to floor stand use so you can cook delicious meals wherever you go. 

$200 $170

Shop Now

Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Amazon

Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Pump up the music and take the party with you no matter where you go with a portable grill. This gas grill from Char-Broil has a 240-square-inch cooking area and is built to travel.

$115 $90

Shop Now

Master Cook 3-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill

Master Cook 3-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill
Amazon

Master Cook 3-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill

The foldable shelves on this Master Cook gas grill give it some extra surface area when you need it.

$270 $199

Shop Now

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Amazon

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your outings — tailgates, happy hour, Sunday brunch, BBQs and more. 

$155 $139

Shop Now

Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill

Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
Amazon

Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill

The Char-Broil electric grill is an easy-to-use grill that'll evenly cook your meat and veggies. You don't have to worry about gas or charcoal — just plug it in and get to cookin'. 

$250 $199

Shop Now

SUNLIFER 20.5 Inch Vertical Charcoal Smoker and Grill Combo

SUNLIFER 20.5 Inch Vertical Charcoal Smoker and Grill Combo
Amazon

SUNLIFER 20.5 Inch Vertical Charcoal Smoker and Grill Combo

Designed with two chrome-plated cooking grates, this smoker and grill combo provides ample space to smoke your favorite meats.

$211 $152

With Coupon

Shop Now

Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill

Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill
Amazon

Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill

This grill's smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone.

$1,649 $1,349

Shop Now

Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill

Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Amazon

Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill

Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control for the perfect flavor.

$40 $27

Shop Now

Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill

Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
Amazon

Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill

Venture to new games this fall and relax with a freshly grilled meal thanks to this portable gas grill by Cuisinart. Otherwise, carry it to your favorite park to grill some hotdogs.

$210 $170

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

