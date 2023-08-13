Grammy-winning musician and soon-to-be Wicked actress Ariana Grande's fragrance empire is growing. The star has just unveiled the newest addition to her iconic perfume collection today — Cloud Pink. Inspired by the singer's magnetic optimism and confidence, the new scent is now available exclusively at Ulta.

"I can’t begin to describe how excited I am to launch Cloud Pink,” said Grande. “Cloud is a fragrance that will always be so close to my heart, and I thank my fans for showing it so much overwhelming love all of these years." She's even been wearing it nonstop over the past few months.

Grande's award-winning fragrance collection also includes God Is A Woman, R.E.M. and Thank U Next. The launch of Cloud Pink introduces a new chapter to the multihyphenate's lineup. According to the brand, the campaign is perhaps her most personal yet, showcasing Ariana's evolution as an artist and woman.

Cloud Pink contains a blend of ambery woods, magenta moss and a touch of sweetened praline. The journey begins with a velvety blend of rich berries and sparkling fruit while the delicate floralcy of vanilla orchid and blush ambrette wrap you in an embrace of feathery, cotton-like clouds.

Fans can buy the new fragrance exclusively at ulta.com. Retailing for $68, Ariana Grande's warm and spicy Cloud Pink with a floral-fruity essence is a sweeter and more modern sister to her popular Cloud fragrance from 2018. The heavenly scent is bottled into beautiful Cloud packaging featuring a sleek pink bottle nestled on a white puffy cloud base.

Shop Cloud Pink at Ulta

For even more fresh fragrances to try, check out our guide to all of this summer's best perfumes along with Rihanna's signature scent and shop Beyonce's go-to perfume for less.

