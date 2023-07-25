When it comes to the best perfumes for women, sniffing through the hundreds of options available at any given retailer can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the perfume side of TikTok, known as #perfumetok, is here to help us with plenty of creators and fragrance experts sharing their favorite scents.

This season, we're all about embracing the summer heat with equally sunny fragrances. One of the most popular notes we're seeing this year is fig: take snif's lush, green Vow Factor designed for summer weddings, or Maison Louis Marie's delicate No. 13 Nouvelle Vague inspired by the Italian seaside.

Beachy fragrances are another natural choice for summer, such as Ellis Brooklyn's SALT which mimics ocean-salted skin or The 7 Virtues' tropical Coconut Sun. And for a nostalgic summer scent, opt for SKYLAR's cotton candy-scented Boardwalk Delight — a grown-up take on a favorite childhood treat.

From viral fragrances to the best up-and-coming indie brands, we've scoured the feeds to stay ahead of the best fragrance curve in 2023 with TikTok-approved perfumes for summer. If seasonal scents aren't your thing, we've also included timeless scents you can wear year-round.

Best Summer Fragrances for Women:

snif Vow Factor snif snif Vow Factor Even if you don't have a summer wedding on the horizon, snif's Vow Factor is sure to sweep you off your feet with an invigorating, verdant blend of figs, neroli, rose and cedarwood. $65 Shop Now

Best Perfumes for Women 2023:

KAYALI Vanilla 28 Sephora KAYALI Vanilla 28 KAYALI's tonka and amber-enriched Vanilla 28 tends to sell out frequently thanks to its TikTok popularity, so get your hands on a bottle while it's still in stock. $89 Shop Now

Ellis Brooklyn FLORIST Eau de Parfum Sephora Ellis Brooklyn FLORIST Eau de Parfum "The scent is sheer, modern, and beautiful, and it truly celebrates the citrus floral," one reviewer praised this new offering from Ellis Brooklyn. "The tuberose petals paired with Italian bergamot, golden gardenia, honeysuckle, and jasmine create a stunning arrangement that lingers like a flower-tinted spring breeze." $108 Shop Now

Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum Ulta Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum "This is the most beautiful fragrance I have ever smelled," raved one happy reviewer of Dior's warm floral scent. "It smells like candy and roses in the most beautiful way. It leaves a wonderful scent trail, but is still soft and pretty. I can see this working all year round and it is definitely signature scent worthy." STARTING AT $100 Shop Now

snif Golden Ticket snif snif Golden Ticket If the start of summer evokes the pastel aesthetic of afternoon tea parties, then this perfume is for you. Golden Ticket is steeped with the evocative scents of black tea, green tea, golden maté and bergamot atop a rich base of amber and vetiver. $65 Shop Now

Dossier Ambery Saffron Dossier Dossier Ambery Saffron Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Dossier's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative. $49 Shop Now

Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum Sephora Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum "It smells unlike anything else I’ve ever had," raved one reviewer about this new offering from Mugler. "It smells like it would feel to be a successful young female billionaire on a night out spending thousands on vintage tequila. This perfume makes you feel expensive, elevated, fresh." $142 Shop Now

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Sephora Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum If Chanel No. 5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness. $122 Shop Now

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Sephora Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a single spritz of this one — a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum. $115 Shop Now

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Nordstrom Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent — which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply, making it the perfect perfume for a long day. $110 Shop Now

