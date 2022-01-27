From music to film soundtracks and even fashion collaborations, it's as if everything Billie Eilish touches turns to gold. And in the case of her debut fragrance (with the bottle quite literally designed as a gold-brushed bust), it's actually kind of true.

The multi-GRAMMY Award-winning singer charted into new territory last November with the launch of her first-ever signature scent "Eilish" -- which sold out within only a few hours of its release on her website. Now (much to the excitement of fans and fragrance-fiends alike), Eilish has made the perfume available once again -- this time, via a nationwide launch at Ulta.

On Sunday, the singer took to Instagram to share the news that her debut scent would now be stocked and available for purchase on Ulta.com, following its quick initial sellout. In her post, Eilish wrote: "I can’t wait for more of you to have it in your hands."

The "Eilish" perfume -- which now retailers for $68 at Ulta -- boasts a core fragrance of creamy vanilla (favored by Billie, herself), along with other floral and warm musk notes. The vegan, clean and paraben-free formula is elevated even more by its sensual, feminine packaging, with the bottle resembling a naked, gold bust that pays homage to Eilish's own "infatuation with backs and collarbone" -- a detail she shared in her interview with Vogue.

Besides the Billie Eilish debut perfume, Ulta Beauty is also offering a new and exclusive Eilish Fan Box (retailed at $80) which includes the Eau de Parfum, two Mini Rollerballs, and an exclusive Eilish Keychain.

Scroll down for more celeb-approved and designer scents that are available to shop now at Ulta. Plus, don't miss ET Style's picks for the best perfumes that smell like designer scents, and shop Rihanna's newly-debuted Savage X Fenty beauty collaboration.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Scents

26 Best Perfumes for Women -- Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Gucci & More

Ulta Skincare Sale: 50% Off Clinique Anti-Aging Serum & Moisturizer

Best Amazon Deals on Marc Jacobs -- Handbags, Perfume, & More