Beyoncé Was Spotted Shopping This Perfume by a Celeb-Loved Luxury Brand — How to Get the Scent for Less
If you've ever wondered what Beyoncé smells like, you're not alone — and now we have a hint. It was recently reported that the Alien Superstar picked up a bottle of a certain luxury perfume while in London for the UK leg of her Renaissance tour. Needless to say, we're not surprised by her immaculate taste.
Beyoncé's go-to perfume? According to an anonymous source, her signature scent is Angels' Share by KILIAN Paris, a luxury French parfumier. Rihanna is also reportedly a fan of KILIAN, so you know the brand's fragrances must smell incredible.
Sultry and decadent, this cognac-based fragrance smells like an expensive apple pie with notes of oak, Tonka bean, cinnamon, sandalwood and vanilla. Angels' Share is truly unisex thanks to its balance of warm spices and aromatic woods. If you want to turn heads without smelling sickly sweet, Angels' Share is a worthy signature scent.
At $220 for a full-size bottle and $50 for a travel spray, Angels' Share isn't exactly cheap (not that we would expect anything less from the Queen Bey herself). And while we think the stunning fragrance is well worth the high price tag, you might be wondering how to smell similar to Beyoncé on a budget. Lucky for you, we've found a few affordable alternatives to the luxury perfume.
Shop Beyoncé's Go-To Perfume for Less
TikTok has crowned Kismet Angel from Maison Alhambra the most similar scent to Beyonce's alleged go-to perfume. While Kismet Angel features a base of dark chocolate instead of sandalwood, they smell almost identical once they've dried on the skin.
If you love the woodsy, spicy elements of Angels' Share but prefer something less boozy, 5 SENS' Burn For You has similar notes with an extra kick of clove.
Arabic parfumier Lattafa's Khamrah looks similar to KILIAN's Angels' Share with a sweeter, less woodsy blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, dates and benzoin.
If the spiciness of Angels' Share seems too heady for summer, this fragrance from natural perfume brand The 7 Virtues has similar cozy elements of vanilla and sandalwood
From the Olsen Twins' now-defunct fragrance line, Nirvana Bourbon features notes of oak, Bourbon vanilla and tuberose.
