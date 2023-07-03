If you've ever wondered what Beyoncé smells like, you're not alone — and now we have a hint. It was recently reported that the Alien Superstar picked up a bottle of a certain luxury perfume while in London for the UK leg of her Renaissance tour. Needless to say, we're not surprised by her immaculate taste.

Beyoncé's go-to perfume? According to an anonymous source, her signature scent is Angels' Share by KILIAN Paris, a luxury French parfumier. Rihanna is also reportedly a fan of KILIAN, so you know the brand's fragrances must smell incredible.

KILIAN Paris Angels' Share Eau De Parfum Sephora KILIAN Paris Angels' Share Eau De Parfum Sultry and decadent, this cognac-based fragrance smells like an expensive apple pie with notes of oak, Tonka bean, cinnamon, sandalwood and vanilla. Angels' Share is truly unisex thanks to its balance of warm spices and aromatic woods. If you want to turn heads without smelling sickly sweet, Angels' Share is a worthy signature scent. $50-$230 Shop Now

At $220 for a full-size bottle and $50 for a travel spray, Angels' Share isn't exactly cheap (not that we would expect anything less from the Queen Bey herself). And while we think the stunning fragrance is well worth the high price tag, you might be wondering how to smell similar to Beyoncé on a budget. Lucky for you, we've found a few affordable alternatives to the luxury perfume.

Shop Beyoncé's Go-To Perfume for Less

Maison Alhambra Kismet Angel Amazon Maison Alhambra Kismet Angel TikTok has crowned Kismet Angel from Maison Alhambra the most similar scent to Beyonce's alleged go-to perfume. While Kismet Angel features a base of dark chocolate instead of sandalwood, they smell almost identical once they've dried on the skin. $35 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland to Build Homes For Unhoused People in Houston

Beyoncé and Amazon Just Dropped Exclusive 'Renaissance' Tour Merch

Rihanna's Secret to Smelling Good Might Be This Luxury French Perfume

Transport Your Senses With These 13 Summer Perfumes

Sol de Janeiro Taps Barbie Ferreira for the Launch of 3 New Fragrances

The 7 Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Fragrances For Less

Billie Eilish's Perfume is Finally Back in Stock, Arrives at Ulta